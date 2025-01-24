CG Pharmaceuticals: Progress of U.S. Phase 1b/2 Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trial at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Symposium

ORINDA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Pharmaceuticals (CG Pharma), a clinical biopharmaceutical company located in the San Francisco Bay Area, was established as an independent entity in 2024 after licensing ivaltinostat from CG Invites. The company has since been conducting various research projects on ivaltinostat in the U.S. including the metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC) clinical trial (NCT05249101). The results of the completed Phase 1b study and the progress report of Phase 2 will be presented at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Symposium on Friday, January 24.

In the Phase 1b study, a total of 28 patients with locally advanced or metastatic PDAC who had received at least one prior line of therapy were administered ivaltinostat at 3 different dose levels (60, 125 and 250 mg/m² on days 1 and 8) in combination with capecitabine (1000 mg/m², administered twice daily on days 1-14) of a 21-day cycle.

Treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) profile was similar across dose levels, with the most common TEAEs (primarily grade 1-2) including fatigue, nausea, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesias, constipation, and diarrhea. No serious adverse events that were related to ivaltinostat occurred in any of the 3 dose cohorts.

At the time of data cutoff (12/28/2024), there were 7 patients still alive, 18 deaths (all due to disease progression after discontinuation from study; no deaths directly related to study treatment), 1 patient lost to follow-up, and 2 study withdrawals. The longest-surviving patient has been alive for 27 months and the maximum duration of treatment was 20 months. Two thirds (65%) from a total of 28 patients showed stable disease or no evidence of disease, 14% experienced disease progression, and 22% were not evaluated.

The safety and efficacy results of the Phase 1b clinical study demonstrated that ivaltinostat can be effectively combined with cytotoxic chemotherapy to treat mPDAC. With the RP2D of ivaltinostat established at 250 mg/m2 from Phase 1b, this combination is now being evaluated in the Phase 2 randomized portion of the study comparing ivaltinostat plus capecitabine versus capecitabine alone in the maintenance setting for patients with mPDAC who underwent first line fluoropyrimidine-based therapy for at least four months without disease progression in terms of Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival.

The ongoing Phase 2 trial began patient enrollment in January 2024 and has already achieved over 62% of its target enrollment across 17 U.S. clinical trial sites. CG Pharma anticipates completing Phase 2 patient enrollment and follow-ups this year, with a final clinical study report expected by mid-2026.

Ivaltinostat: A Promising New Approach

Ivaltinostat, an epigenetic-targeting HDAC inhibitor, has shown exceptional safety and pharmacokinetic profiles compared to other investigational agents in its class. Metastatic pancreatic cancer remains a deadly malignancy with limited treatment options, underscoring the urgent need for innovative therapies like ivaltinostat.

Leadership Statements:

Dr. Joong Myung Cho, founder of CrystalGenomics and majority shareholder of CG Pharma, highlighted the significance of addressing unmet medical needs through the development of new therapies like ivaltinostat: “For 40 years, I have been dedicated to developing innovative treatments for diseases with limited therapeutic options. Our Phase 2 trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer is progressing smoothly, and we look forward to sharing top-line results soon.”

Dr. Gene Cho, CG Pharma’s Vice President of Global Strategy, remarked: “We are actively engaging with partners and investors to support CG Pharma’s success. Exciting updates are forthcoming.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the goals, business strategy, financial and market position, product development, and projections for the Company. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ. The information in this release is provided only as of the written date, and CG Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, except as required by law.

