Cerevance to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced participation in one-on-one meetings with investors at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held from April 13-16.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), enables identification of potential drug targets from human brain samples expressed in specific cell types, including those at very low levels or within rare cell populations, and whose expression may change as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective oral inhibitor targeting THIK1 (KCNK13), a two-pore potassium channel family member. CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simões, ir@cerevance.com

Media:

April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com