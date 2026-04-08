SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cerevance to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced participation in one-on-one meetings with investors at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held from April 13-16.

About Cerevance
Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), enables identification of potential drug targets from human brain samples expressed in specific cell types, including those at very low levels or within rare cell populations, and whose expression may change as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective oral inhibitor targeting THIK1 (KCNK13), a two-pore potassium channel family member. CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts 

Cerevance: 
Johnna Simões, ir@cerevance.com

Media:
April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com


Massachusetts Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration with handshake, rocket launch and sales chart
Business
11 Startups Selected for National Life Sciences Accelerator Program
April 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
command failed. Business team walk in a line following faulty orders vector
Layoffs
Takeda Restructuring Could Push More Than 600 US Staffers Out of Jobs
March 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists working in lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Clinical Professionals Now
March 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel