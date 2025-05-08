Cellipont Bioservices and Optieum Biotechnologies Partner to Advance cGMP Manufacturing of Groundbreaking CAR-T Therapy for Glioblastoma

Collaboration Leverages the OPTF01 product to Drive Next-Generation CAR-T Development

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and EHIME, Japan, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Optieum Biotechnologies (Optieum), a preclinical stage company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, today announced a partnership for cGMP manufacturing of OPTF01, Optieum's novel CAR-T therapy for glioblastoma treatment, a product derived from their proprietary Eumbody System.

OPTF01 specifically targets Fibroblast activation protein-alpha (FAPα) a protein expressed on both tumor cells and the surrounding pericytes and Cancer-associated Fibroblasts (CAFs). Hence, OPTF01 can potentially disrupt the immunosuppressive microenvironment around the tumor while simultaneously attacking the malignant cells within the tumor. Successful development of this therapeutic approach would address a critical unmet medical need for patients with refractory glioblastoma who currently face limited treatment options with poor prognoses, as well as various other solid tumor indications.

Under this collaboration, Cellipont Bioservices will provide the technology transfer, process development, and cGMP manufacturing of Optieum's novel OPTF01 CAR-T product. "Glioblastoma remains one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers, demanding urgent innovation beyond traditional approaches," said Darren Head, CEO of Cellipont Bioservices. "Our collaboration with Optieum presents an exciting opportunity to leverage advanced CAR-T technologies and bring meaningful solutions to patients in need. We are honored to be part of this critical mission."

Shun Nishioka, CEO of Optieum added, "At Optieum, we are committed to redefining the future of CAR-T therapy through relentless innovation and scientific rigor. Partnering with Cellipont's team of experts ensures that our groundbreaking therapies are manufactured to the highest standards, accelerating our progress toward delivering next-generation therapies for glioblastoma and other solid tumors."

OPTF01 is derived from the Eumbody System, a proprietary platform representing a significant advancement in CAR-T cell therapy development. This platform leverages rapid and expansive functional screening to identify and optimize CAR constructs in unprecedented fashion. By dynamically harmonizing single-chain variable fragment (scFv) sequences to enhance the functional capabilities of T cells, the Eumbody System sets a new standard in CAR-T innovation.

About Cellipont



Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Optieum Biotechnologies



Optieum Biotechnologies Inc. is a cutting-edge biotechnology company dedicated to engineering hope for patients through the development of next-generation CAR-T cell therapies. At the heart of Optieum's innovation is its proprietary Eumbody System, a revolutionary platform that optimizes CAR constructs to unlock the full therapeutic potential of T cells by dynamically harmonizing CAR binding domains. This transformative platform has the potential to redefine CAR-T cell therapy, enabling the development of groundbreaking treatments for challenging diseases. For more information, visit http://www.optieumbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cellipont Bioservices