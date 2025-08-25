SUBSCRIBE
Cassava Sciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA, “Cassava”, the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, today announced management’s participation in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8 – 10, 2025 in New York City.

Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in-person at this corporate event.

Conference details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
Time: 5 PM ET
Webcast Link: Here

A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Cassava Investor’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments, including simufilam, for central nervous system disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and potentially other indications. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule believed to modulate activity of the filamin A protein, which regulates diverse aspects of neuronal development. The Company is based in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Investors
Sandya von der Weid
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Company
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450
ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com
IR@cassavasciences.com


Texas Events
Cassava Sciences Inc.
