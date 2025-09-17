Webinar: Bridging Formulation & Device | Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for US Pharma Manufacturing

Travis Webb comes to Pii with over 17 years of experience in both analytical and formulation contract development across multiple dosage forms including injectables, liquid pulmonary, oral solids and liquids, and topical drug products. During his career he has developed over 20 approved drug generic and NDA drug products and helped bring numerous INDs to various clinical stages. Travis also has extensive experience with QBD and pediatric drug product development for both the U.S. and Europe, supporting IND/NDA filings and communicating with regulatory agencies.



Travis holds an M.S. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Florida and a B.S in Biochemistry from Troy University.