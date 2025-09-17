SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Events

Webinar: Bridging Formulation & Device | Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for US Pharma Manufacturing

September 17, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

Listen now for a high-level discussion on overcoming pharmaceutical supply chain challenges through end-to-end integration.

Register to watch

Travis Webb, CSO at Pharmaceutics International (Pii, a Jabil company), and Oliver Eden, Sr. Business Unit Director, Pharma Solutions at Jabil, have a high-level discussion on overcoming pharmaceutical supply chain challenges through end‑to‑end integration. Tailored for external manufacturing and CMC decision‑makers in mid‑to‑large pharma, this webinar explores how harmonizing formulation development with drug delivery device design—and leveraging a single‐vendor ecosystem—can deliver significant time, cost, and regulatory advantages for US‑focused drug products.

Featured Speakers

Oliver Eden
Sr. Business Unit Director, Pharma Solutions | Jabil
Oliver Eden, based in Malmesbury, Great Britain, is currently a Senior Business Unit Director at Jabil for their Pharmaceutical Solutions division. Oliver brings experience from previous roles at Nypro (now Jabil) and Catalent Pharma Solutions. He holds a Ph.D. in biomaterials engineering and master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Exeter. With a robust skill set that includes pharmaceuticals, forecasting, new business development, product development, biotechnology and more.

Travis Webb
Chief Science Officer | Pharmaceutics International
Travis Webb comes to Pii with over 17 years of experience in both analytical and formulation contract development across multiple dosage forms including injectables, liquid pulmonary, oral solids and liquids, and topical drug products. During his career he has developed over 20 approved drug generic and NDA drug products and helped bring numerous INDs to various clinical stages. Travis also has extensive experience with QBD and pediatric drug product development for both the U.S. and Europe, supporting IND/NDA filings and communicating with regulatory agencies.

Travis holds an M.S. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Florida and a B.S in Biochemistry from Troy University.

Webinars Events
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cityscape image of Vienna with the Vienna State Opera during sunset.
Obesity
EASD 2025: Orforglipron in Focus, the Case for Cardiovascular Benefits, More
September 15, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
Webinar: Driving Biopharma Engagement: How Thought Leadership and Marketing Fuel Lead Generation
September 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes remarks at an event announcing the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Commission, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Government
Second MAHA Report Emphasizes Chronic Disease, Tilts at Vaccine Reform
September 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Modern data center with AI server racks connected by glowing blue lines, representing artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and data processing.
Drug Development
If Data Is the New Oil, AI Is the Refinery
September 8, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis