Webinar: Bridging Formulation & Device | Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for US Pharma Manufacturing

Listen now for a high-level discussion on overcoming pharmaceutical supply chain challenges through end-to-end integration.
Register to watch
Travis Webb, CSO at Pharmaceutics International (Pii, a Jabil company), and Oliver Eden, Sr. Business Unit Director, Pharma Solutions at Jabil, have a high-level discussion on overcoming pharmaceutical supply chain challenges through end‑to‑end integration. Tailored for external manufacturing and CMC decision‑makers in mid‑to‑large pharma, this webinar explores how harmonizing formulation development with drug delivery device design—and leveraging a single‐vendor ecosystem—can deliver significant time, cost, and regulatory advantages for US‑focused drug products.
Featured Speakers
Oliver Eden, based in Malmesbury, Great Britain, is currently a Senior Business Unit Director at Jabil for their Pharmaceutical Solutions division. Oliver brings experience from previous roles at Nypro (now Jabil) and Catalent Pharma Solutions. He holds a Ph.D. in biomaterials engineering and master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Exeter. With a robust skill set that includes pharmaceuticals, forecasting, new business development, product development, biotechnology and more.
Travis Webb comes to Pii with over 17 years of experience in both analytical and formulation contract development across multiple dosage forms including injectables, liquid pulmonary, oral solids and liquids, and topical drug products. During his career he has developed over 20 approved drug generic and NDA drug products and helped bring numerous INDs to various clinical stages. Travis also has extensive experience with QBD and pediatric drug product development for both the U.S. and Europe, supporting IND/NDA filings and communicating with regulatory agencies.
Travis holds an M.S. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Florida and a B.S in Biochemistry from Troy University.
