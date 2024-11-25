SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cassava Sciences to Hold Corporate Update on November 25th

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

Webcast planned for Monday, November 25th at 8:00 AM ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a novel treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 25th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, November 25th
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://lifescievents.com/event/cassava/

A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company Presentations page of the Cassava Sciences website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Simufilam is an investigational oral, small molecule drug candidate currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule that targets the filamin A protein. Cassava Sciences owns exclusive, worldwide rights to its investigational product candidates and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:
Investors

Sandya von der Weid
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
media@cassavasciences.com

Company
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450
ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com
ir@cassavasciences.com

Texas Events
Cassava Sciences Inc.
