CARsgen’s Claudin18.2 CAR-T Therapy Satri-cel Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the NMPA

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announces that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to satricabtagene autoleucel (“satri-cel”, CT041) for the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ) in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy.

The company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for satri-cel to the NMPA in the first half of 2025.

“We are fully committed to advancing the preparation work for the NDA submission of satri-cel. We are delighted that satri-cel has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, which is expected to expedite its approval process and bring this therapy to patients as soon as possible,” said Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of CARsgen Therapeutics.

About Satri-cel

Satri-cel is an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against the protein Claudin18.2 that has the potential to be the first-in-class globally. Satri-cel targets the treatment of Claudin18.2 positive solid tumors with a primary focus on gastric cancer/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ) and pancreatic cancer (PC). Ongoing trials include investigator-initiated trials (CT041-CG4006, NCT03874897), a confirmatory Phase II clinical trial for advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer in China (CT041-ST-01, NCT04581473), a Phase I clinical trial for PC adjuvant therapy in China (CT041-ST-05, NCT05911217), and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for advanced gastric or pancreatic adenocarcinoma in North America (CT041-ST-02, NCT04404595). Satri-cel was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by U.S. FDA for the treatment of advanced GC/GEJ with Claudin18.2-positive tumors in January 2022. Satri-cel received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. FDA in September 2020 for the treatment of GC/GEJ.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S., focusing on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. CARsgen has established a comprehensive CAR T-cell research and development platform that covers target discovery, innovative CAR T-cell development, clinical trials, and commercial-scale production. Internally, CARsgen has developed novel technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address significant challenges faced by existing CAR T-cell therapies. Efforts include improving safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs. CARsgen’s mission is to become a global biopharmaceutical leader that provides innovative and differentiated cell therapies for cancer patients worldwide and makes cancer curable.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carsgens-claudin18-2-car-t-therapy-satri-cel-granted-breakthrough-therapy-designation-by-the-nmpa-302388271.html

SOURCE CARsgen Therapeutics