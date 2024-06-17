SUBSCRIBE
CARsgen Therapeutics

NEWS
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Puts Clinical Hold on Three CARsgen Therapeutics CAR-T Candidates
The regulator placed the clinical hold on the Chinese biotech’s trio of CAR-T cell therapy candidates after an inspection of its Durham, North Carolina manufacturing facility.
December 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Business
Moderna, CARsgen Join Forces Combining mRNA Cancer Vaccine with CAR T
The companies will evaluate Moderna’s investigational Claudin18.2 mRNA cancer vaccine in combination with CARsgen’s Claudin18.2 CAR T cell candidate.
August 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Calibr, Synthego, BlueSphere and More Showcase Data at CAR-TCR Summit
The 7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit is ongoing in Boston, with more than 1,000 experts in CAR and TCR technologies attending. Here’s a look at some of the latest research and data being presented.
September 22, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
CEL-SCI, Jazz, CARsgen, Ascentage and Portage Showcase New Data at ASCO
CEL-SCI Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, CARsgen and Ascentage Pharma presented clinical trial data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2022 Annual Meeting.
June 7, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Senior Female Scientist Works with High Tech Equipment in a Modern Laboratory. Her Colleagues are Working Beside Her.
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Updates for Achilles, Logic Bio, Roche and More
Achilles dosed the first patient in a Phase I/IIa advanced NSCLC trial, Logic Bio’s pediatric methylmalonic acidemia study is back up and running and another look at Roche’s TIGIT flop.
May 13, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
China’s CARsgen to Open CAR-T Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
CARsgen is building a new $157 million CAR-T manufacturing facility in Durham, that is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs.
May 21, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Biopharma Money on the Move: October 28 – November 3
Find out which biopharma companies are raking in the cash this week, as companies from around the globe provide updates on their financing rounds and IPOs.
November 3, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
IN THE PRESS
CARsgen Presents Updated Results on Satri-cel in Nature Medicine and at 2024 ASCO
June 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Policy
CARsgen Submitted Responses to FDA Observations
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
CARsgen Announced 2023 Annual Results
March 27, 2024
 · 
6 min read
NMPA Approves the NDA for CARsgen’s BCMA CAR-T Therapy Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
March 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
CARsgen’s Presents Updated Research Results on CT041 at 2024 ASCO GI Meeting
January 19, 2024
 · 
6 min read
FDA
CARsgen’s CT071 Received IND Clearance from the FDA for Treating Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma or Relapsed/Refractory Primary Plasma Cell Leukemia
December 4, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
CARsgen Announces Formation of its Clinical Advisory Board
November 20, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Two Cases of Pancreatic Cancer Treatment with CARsgen’s CT041 Published in Journal of Hematology & Oncology
September 21, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
CARsgen Announced 2023 Interim Results
August 22, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
CARsgen Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial for CLDN18.2 CAR T-cell Product CT041 in the U.S.
May 18, 2023
 · 
3 min read
