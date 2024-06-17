CARsgen Therapeutics
NEWS
The regulator placed the clinical hold on the Chinese biotech’s trio of CAR-T cell therapy candidates after an inspection of its Durham, North Carolina manufacturing facility.
The companies will evaluate Moderna’s investigational Claudin18.2 mRNA cancer vaccine in combination with CARsgen’s Claudin18.2 CAR T cell candidate.
The 7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit is ongoing in Boston, with more than 1,000 experts in CAR and TCR technologies attending. Here’s a look at some of the latest research and data being presented.
CEL-SCI Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, CARsgen and Ascentage Pharma presented clinical trial data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2022 Annual Meeting.
Achilles dosed the first patient in a Phase I/IIa advanced NSCLC trial, Logic Bio’s pediatric methylmalonic acidemia study is back up and running and another look at Roche’s TIGIT flop.
CARsgen is building a new $157 million CAR-T manufacturing facility in Durham, that is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs.
Find out which biopharma companies are raking in the cash this week, as companies from around the globe provide updates on their financing rounds and IPOs.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS