CareDx Announces Presentation of Data at 2025 Tandem Meetings Demonstrating Strong Performance of AlloHeme in Early Relapse Detection for Hematologic Malignancies

In an oral presentation, a one-year interim analysis of the ACROBAT prospective, multi-center study showed that AlloHeme™ is an accurate and sensitive test for monitoring relapse after allogeneic stem cell transplantation in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS). By measuring small changes in mixed chimerism, AlloHeme demonstrated excellent performance characteristics with a hazard ratio (HR) of 40.5 (p<0.001) for relapse, and a clinically meaningful median lead time to relapse of 36 days. The analysis included one-year interim follow-up data from a cohort of 229 patients with AML and MDS from 11 stem cell transplant centers across the U.S.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of the ACROBAT study which demonstrates that AlloHeme is highly accurate in predicting risk of relapse in patients who have undergone a hematopoietic cell transplant,” said Dr. Monzr M. Al Malki, Associate Professor, and Director of Unrelated Donor Bone Marrow Transplant Program at City of Hope National Medical Center. “This study gets us one step closer to having a highly reliable molecular biomarker that enables us to assess the status of the stem cell engraftment and predict risk of relapse.”

CareDx’s AlloHeme is an NGS-based test that has been shown to be more sensitive than the current standard of care methods for monitoring engraftment and relapse post-allogeneic hemopoietic stem cell transplantation for hematologic malignancies.

“The interim results of the ACROBAT study build upon our growth strategy to expand into hematology oncology. With AlloHeme, we can detect relapse after allogeneic stem cell transplantation prior to conventional methods, giving clinicians the significant lead time they need to intervene sooner,” said Marica Grskovic, PhD, CareDx Chief Strategy Officer. “We are very pleased with these results demonstrating the high sensitivity of the AlloHeme assay and its selection for an oral presentation at the Tandem Meetings given the significant impact it may have on patient outcomes through earlier detection of malignancy recurrence.”

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with AlloHeme. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CareDx’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of AlloHeme. These statements are also subject to general economic and market factors, and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2024, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 9, 2024, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on July 31, 2024, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on November 4, 2024, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

