Cardiff Oncology to Host Key Opinion Leader Discussion on Onvansertib’s Promising Single-Agent Activity

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that the Company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar to discuss data from an investigator-initiated trial on onvansertib's single-agent clinical activity in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 30th, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The webinar will feature KOL Mrinal Patnaik, MBBS, a physician scientist with the Division of Hematology, Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic, Minnesota. He is the Chair of the Acute Leukemia and Myeloid Neoplasms group at Mayo Clinic, Rochester and is also the Scientific Director of the Epigenetics Developmental Laboratory and the Epigenomics Program. His main clinical and research interests lie in precision genomics and epigenetics and the application of the same to myeloid neoplasms and bone marrow failure syndromes. He directs the Mayo Clinic Clonal hematopoiesis Clinic (CHIP), bone marrow failure syndrome clinic and the short telomere clinic.



KOL Webinar Information

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the discussion.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Investor Contact:

Candice Masse

Astr Partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com

Media Contact:

Amy Bonanno

Lyra Strategic Advisory

abonanno@lyraadvisory.com