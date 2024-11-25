SUBSCRIBE
Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present at 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

November 25, 2024 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsida Biotherapeutics (“Capsida”), a leading fully integrated next-generation gene therapy company developing treatments for rare and common diseases across all ages, today announced that the company will present at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference being held December 3-5, 2024 in Coral Gables, FL.

Management will highlight progress with Capsida’s wholly owned IV-administered gene therapies utilizing the company’s proprietary engineered capsids, which enable high transduction levels of neurons, while limiting tropism to non-target organs, such as the liver. The lead programs are for STXBP1 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (CAP-002) and Parkinson’s disease associated with GBA mutations (CAP-003), which are both on track for IND filings in the first half of 2025. A third wholly owned program for Friedreich’s ataxia (CAP-004) is in IND-enabling studies.

Capsida’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Anastasiou will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

The Capsida corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the News section of the Company’s website at www.capsida.com.

About Capsida Biotherapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics is a fully integrated gene therapy company with a central nervous system (CNS) pipeline consisting of disease modifying and potentially curative treatments for rare and more common diseases across all ages. Capsida’s wholly owned pipeline includes a potential first-in-class treatment for STXBP1 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, best-in-class treatment for Parkinson’s disease associated with GBA mutations, and best-in-class therapy for Friedreich’s ataxia. In addition to its wholly owned programs, the Company has validating partnerships with AbbVie, Lilly, and CRISPR Therapeutics. Capsida was founded in 2019 by lead investors Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners and originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of Viviana Gradinaru, Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at Caltech. Visit us at www.capsida.com.

