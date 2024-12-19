Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsida Biotherapeutics (“Capsida”), leader in next-generation IV-administered central nervous system (CNS) gene therapies, today announced it will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Chief Executive Officer Peter Anastasiou will provide an update on the company’s wholly owned CNS pipeline on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:30 AM PT in the Elizabethan Room C at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA.

About Capsida Biotherapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics is a fully integrated gene therapy company with a central nervous system (CNS) pipeline consisting of disease modifying and potentially curative treatments for rare and more common diseases across all ages. Capsida’s proprietary engineered capsids enable high levels of neuron transduction while limiting tropism to non-target organs, such as the liver. Capsida’s wholly owned pipeline includes a potential first-in-class treatment for STXBP1 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (STXBP1-DEE), which received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), best-in-class treatment for Parkinson’s disease associated with GBA mutations (PD-GBA), and best-in-class therapy for Friedreich’s ataxia. The STXBP1-DEE and PD-GBA programs are on track to enter the clinic in the first half of 2025. In addition to its wholly owned programs, the Company has validating partnerships with AbbVie, Lilly, and CRISPR Therapeutics. Capsida was founded in 2019 by lead investors Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners and originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of, Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at Caltech. Visit us at

