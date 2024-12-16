Candid Therapeutics and EpimAb Biotherapeutics Enter Into Research Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel T-Cell Engagers for Autoimmune Indications

SAN DIEGO & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candid Therapeutics, Inc. (“Candid”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on becoming the leader in advancing T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases, and EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“EpimAb” or “EpimAb Biotherapeutics”) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of multi-specific antibodies for diseases with high unmet need, announced that the companies have entered a strategic research collaboration to discover and develop novel T-cell Engager program candidates for various autoimmune indications.

“EpimAb team has impressed us with their scientific expertise and antibody design capabilities. We are excited to partner with EpimAb as we broaden our pipeline of novel TCEs for autoimmune indications,” said Dr. Ken Song, Chairman, President and CEO of Candid.

“We are excited to enter this partnership with Candid, a company with the leadership and resources to realize full potential of TCEs in autoimmune indications,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, CEO and founder of EpimAb. “We are proud of the versatility of our proprietary bispecific and TCE platforms and the partnership with Candid provides further validation of our approach.”

Under the terms of the agreement, EpimAb is entitled to obtain an upfront payment, and development and sales milestones totaling over $1 billion, assuming multiple drug candidates are advanced through commercialization, as well as royalties on net sales. Candid has exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize programs discovered under the collaboration.

About Candid Therapeutics, Inc.

Candid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on becoming the leader in advancing T-cell engagers for B-cell depletion to treat autoimmune diseases. Candid is advancing two lead B-cell depleting TCE antibody drug candidates, with a goal to broadly explore the potential of TCEs across multiple autoimmune diseases by targeting different B-cell protein targets, as well as evaluating different depths of B-cell depletion. Established in 2024 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, Candid is led by a team of entrepreneurial executives who have a track record of advancing programs into and through development and is supported by a distinguished syndicate of premier life science investors.

About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc.

EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multi-specific antibodies. Utilizing a broad range of in-house research and technology capabilities, including the proprietary FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) and MAT-Fab (Monovalent Asymmetric Tandem Fab) bispecific platform, EpimAb is generating and globally advancing a unique pipeline of transformative preclinical and clinical assets that aim to benefit cancer patients. For further information, please visit: www.epimab.com

