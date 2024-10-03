CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) granted Priority Review in the US for patients with untreated mantle cell lymphoma

Based on ECHO Phase III trial which demonstrated CALQUENCE combination reduced risk of disease progression or death by 27% compared to standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy

Submission to be reviewed under Project Orbis

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the US for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).





The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that, if approved, would offer significant improvements over available options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions or enhancing patient compliance.1 The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is anticipated during the first quarter of 2025.

MCL is a rare and typically aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), resulting when B-lymphocytes mutate into malignant cells within a region of the lymph node known as the mantle zone.2,3 The disease is often diagnosed at advanced stages and remains largely incurable. It is estimated that there are more than 27,500 people living with MCL worldwide.4,5

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “Today’s Priority Review acceptance reinforces the potential of CALQUENCE to transform outcomes in untreated mantle cell lymphoma. Data from the ECHO trial showed CALQUENCE plus chemoimmunotherapy significantly delayed disease progression and showed a trend to improved survival in patients with this currently incurable blood cancer. We are working closely with the FDA to provide patients this potential new treatment as soon as possible.”

The sNDA is being reviewed under Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology medicines among participating international partners to bring cancer treatments to patients around the world as early as possible.

Results from the ECHO Phase III trial recently were presented during the late-breaking oral session at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Hybrid Congress.

In the trial, CALQUENCE plus bendamustine and rituximab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 27% compared to standard-of-care (SoC) chemoimmunotherapy (hazard ratio [HR] 0.73; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.57-0.94; p=0.016). The addition of CALQUENCE to SoC provided almost 1.5 years of additional median progression free survival (mPFS) with mPFS of 66.4 months for patients treated with the CALQUENCE combination versus 49.6 months with SoC.

Overall survival (OS) showed a favorable trend for the CALQUENCE combination compared to SoC chemoimmunotherapy (HR 0.86; 95% CI 0.65-1.13; p=0.2743). The OS trend was sustained over time, although most patients in the SoC arm who needed subsequent therapy received a BTK inhibitor, mainly CALQUENCE. The OS data were not mature at the time of this analysis, and the trial will continue to assess OS as a key secondary endpoint.

The ECHO trial was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and prespecified PFS and OS analyses censoring for COVID-19 deaths were conducted to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the study outcome in alignment with FDA. After censoring for COVID-19 deaths, the PFS was further improved in both arms, with the CALQUENCE combination reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 36% (HR 0.64; 95% CI; 0.48-0.84; p=0.0017). A favorable trend was seen for OS in this analysis for the CALQUENCE combination, but OS data were not mature at the time of this analysis (HR 0.75; 95% CI 0.53-1.04; p=0.0797).

The safety and tolerability of CALQUENCE was consistent with its known safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

CALQUENCE is a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

CALQUENCE is also indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) tablets

Serious and Opportunistic Infections

Fatal and serious infections, including opportunistic infections, have occurred in patients with hematologic malignancies treated with CALQUENCE.

Serious or Grade 3 or higher infections (bacterial, viral, or fungal) occurred in 19% of 1029 patients exposed to CALQUENCE in clinical trials, most often due to respiratory tract infections (11% of all patients, including pneumonia in 6%). These infections predominantly occurred in the absence of Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia, with neutropenic infection reported in 1.9% of all patients. Opportunistic infections in recipients of CALQUENCE have included, but are not limited to, hepatitis B virus reactivation, fungal pneumonia, Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, Epstein-Barr virus reactivation, cytomegalovirus, and progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML). Consider prophylaxis in patients who are at increased risk for opportunistic infections. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection and treat promptly.

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhagic events have occurred in patients with hematologic malignancies treated with CALQUENCE. Major hemorrhage (serious or Grade 3 or higher bleeding or any central nervous system bleeding) occurred in 3.0% of patients, with fatal hemorrhage occurring in 0.1% of 1029 patients exposed to CALQUENCE in clinical trials. Bleeding events of any grade, excluding bruising and petechiae, occurred in 22% of patients.

Use of antithrombotic agents concomitantly with CALQUENCE may further increase the risk of hemorrhage. In clinical trials, major hemorrhage occurred in 2.7% of patients taking CALQUENCE without antithrombotic agents and 3.6% of patients taking CALQUENCE with antithrombotic agents. Consider the risks and benefits of antithrombotic agents when co-administered with CALQUENCE. Monitor patients for signs of bleeding.

Consider the benefit-risk of withholding CALQUENCE for 3-7 days pre- and post-surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (23%), anemia (8%), thrombocytopenia (7%), and lymphopenia (7%), developed in patients with hematologic malignancies treated with CALQUENCE. Grade 4 neutropenia developed in 12% of patients. Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment. Interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including skin cancers and other solid tumors, occurred in 12% of 1029 patients exposed to CALQUENCE in clinical trials. The most frequent second primary malignancy was skin cancer, reported in 6% of patients. Monitor patients for skin cancers and advise protection from sun exposure.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Serious cardiac arrhythmias have occurred in patients treated with CALQUENCE. Grade 3 atrial fibrillation or flutter occurred in 1.1% of 1029 patients treated with CALQUENCE, with all grades of atrial fibrillation or flutter reported in 4.1% of all patients. Grade 3 or higher ventricular arrhythmia events were reported in 0.9% of patients. The risk may be increased in patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension, previous arrhythmias, and acute infection. Monitor for symptoms of arrhythmia (eg, palpitations, dizziness, syncope, dyspnea) and manage as appropriate.

Hepatotoxicity, Including Drug-Induced Liver Injury

Hepatotoxicity, including severe, life-threatening, and potentially fatal cases of drug-induced liver injury (DILI), has occurred in patients treated with Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors, including CALQUENCE.

Evaluate bilirubin and transaminases at baseline and throughout treatment with CALQUENCE. For patients who develop abnormal liver tests after CALQUENCE, monitor more frequently for liver test abnormalities and clinical signs and symptoms of hepatic toxicity. If DILI is suspected, withhold CALQUENCE. Upon confirmation of DILI, discontinue CALQUENCE.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) of any grade in patients with relapsed or refractory MCL were anemia,* thrombocytopenia,* headache (39%), neutropenia,* diarrhea (31%), fatigue (28%), myalgia (21%), and bruising (21%). The most common Grade ≥3 non-hematological adverse reaction (reported in at least 2% of patients) was diarrhea (3.2%).

*Treatment-emergent decreases (all grades) of hemoglobin (46%), platelets (44%), and neutrophils (36%) were based on laboratory measurements and adverse reactions.

Dose reductions or discontinuations due to any adverse reaction were reported in 1.6% and 6.5% of patients, respectively. Increases in creatinine to 1.5 to 3 times the upper limit of normal (ULN) occurred in 4.8% of patients.

The most common adverse reactions (≥30%) of any grade in patients with CLL were anemia,* neutropenia,* thrombocytopenia,* headache, upper respiratory tract infection, and diarrhea.

*Treatment-emergent decreases (all grades) of hemoglobin, platelets, and neutrophils were based on laboratory measurements and adverse reactions.

In patients with previously untreated CLL exposed to CALQUENCE, fatal adverse reactions that occurred in the absence of disease progression and with onset within 30 days of the last study treatment were reported in 2% for each treatment arm, most often from infection. Serious adverse reactions were reported in 39% of patients in the CALQUENCE plus obinutuzumab arm and 32% in the CALQUENCE monotherapy arm, most often due to events of pneumonia (7% and 2.8%, respectively).

Adverse reactions led to CALQUENCE dose reduction in 7% and 4% of patients in the CALQUENCE plus obinutuzumab arm (N=178) and CALQUENCE monotherapy arm (N=179), respectively. Adverse events led to discontinuation in 11% and 10% of patients, respectively. Increases in creatinine to 1.5 to 3 times ULN occurred in 3.9% and 2.8% of patients in the CALQUENCE combination arm and monotherapy arm, respectively.

In patients with relapsed/refractory CLL exposed to CALQUENCE, serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >5% of patients who received CALQUENCE included lower respiratory tract infection (6%). Fatal adverse reactions within 30 days of the last dose of CALQUENCE occurred in 2.6% of patients, including from second primary malignancies and infection.

Adverse reactions led to CALQUENCE dose reduction in 3.9% of patients (N=154), dose interruptions in 34% of patients, most often due to respiratory tract infections followed by neutropenia, and discontinuation in 10% of patients, most frequently due to second primary malignancies followed by infection. Increases in creatinine to 1.5 to 3 times ULN occurred in 1.3% of patients who received CALQUENCE.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid co-administration of CALQUENCE with a strong CYP3A inhibitor. If these inhibitors will be used short-term, interrupt CALQUENCE. After discontinuation of strong CYP3A inhibitor for at least 24 hours, resume previous dosage of CALQUENCE.

Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors: Reduce the dosage of CALQUENCE to 100 mg once daily when co-administered with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor.

Strong CYP3A Inducers: Avoid co-administration of CALQUENCE with a strong CYP3A inducer. If co-administration is unavoidable, increase the dosage of CALQUENCE to 200 mg approximately every 12 hours.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Based on findings in animals, CALQUENCE may cause fetal harm and dystocia when administered to a pregnant woman. There are no available data in pregnant women to inform the drug-associated risk. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus.

Pregnancy testing is recommended for females of reproductive potential prior to initiating CALQUENCE therapy. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with CALQUENCE and for 1 week following the last dose of CALQUENCE.

It is not known if CALQUENCE is present in human milk. Advise lactating women not to breastfeed while taking CALQUENCE and for 2 weeks after the last dose.

Avoid use of CALQUENCE in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh class C). No dosage adjustment of CALQUENCE is recommended in patients with mild (Child-Pugh class A) or moderate (Child-Pugh class B) hepatic impairment.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information.

Notes

Mantle cell lymphoma

While MCL patients initially respond to treatment, patients do tend to relapse.6 MCL comprises about 3-6% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas, with an annual incidence of 0.5 per 100,000 population in Western countries; in the US, it is estimated that approximately 4,000 new patients are diagnosed with MCL each year.6,7

ECHO

ECHO is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CALQUENCE plus bendamustine and rituximab compared to SoC chemoimmunotherapy (bendamustine and rituximab) in adult patients at or over 65 years of age (n=635) with previously untreated MCL.8 Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either CALQUENCE or placebo administered orally twice per day, continuously, until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. Additionally, all patients received six 28-day cycles of bendamustine on days 1 and 2 and rituximab on day 1 of each cycle, followed by rituximab maintenance for two years if patients achieved a response after induction therapy.8

The primary endpoint is PFS assessed by an Independent Review Committee; other efficacy endpoints include OS, overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR) and time to response (TTR).8 The trial was conducted in 27 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.8

The ECHO trial enrolled patients from May 2017 to March 2023, continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with blood cancer remain at a disproportionately high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death compared to the general population.9

CALQUENCE

CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) is a second-generation, selective inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). CALQUENCE binds covalently to BTK, thereby inhibiting its activity.10 In B-cells, BTK signaling results in activation of pathways necessary for B-cell proliferation, trafficking, chemotaxis and adhesion.

CALQUENCE has been used to treat more than 85,000 patients worldwide11 and is approved for the treatment of CLL and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) in the US and Japan, approved for CLL in the EU and many other countries worldwide and approved in China for relapsed or refractory CLL and SLL. CALQUENCE is also approved in the US, China and several other countries for the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one prior therapy. CALQUENCE is not currently approved for the treatment of MCL in Japan or the EU.

As part of an extensive clinical development program, CALQUENCE is currently being evaluated as a single treatment and in combination with standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy for patients with multiple B-cell blood cancers, including CLL, MCL and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

AstraZeneca in hematology

AstraZeneca is pushing the boundaries of science to redefine care in hematology. Our goal is to help transform the lives of patients living with malignant, rare and other related hematologic diseases through innovative medicines and approaches that are shaped by insights from patients, caregivers and physicians.

In addition to our marketed products, we are spearheading the development of novel therapies designed to target underlying drivers of disease across multiple scientific platforms. Our acquisitions of Alexion, with expertise in rare, non-malignant blood disorders, and Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., pioneers of autologous cell therapies, expand our hematology pipeline and enable us to reach more patients with high unmet needs through the end-to-end discovery, development and delivery of novel therapies.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 125 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on social media @AstraZeneca.

References

FDA. Priority Review. January 4, 2018. FDA website. Accessed October 2, 2024. https://www.fda.gov/patients/fast-track-breakthrough-therapy-accelerated-approval-priority-review/priority-review Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF). Mantle Cell Lymphoma. LRF website. Accessed October 2, 2024. https://lymphoma.org/understanding-lymphoma/aboutlymphoma/nhl/mantle-cell-lymphoma/ National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). Mantle Cell Lymphoma. June 5, 2024. NORD website. Accessed October 2, 2024. https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/mantle-cell-lymphoma/ World Health Organization. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Today website. Accessed October 2, 2024. https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/cancers/34-non-hodgkin-lymphoma-fact-sheet.pdf Lynch DT, Koya S, Acharya U, et al. Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls; 2023. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK536985/ Cheah C, Seymour J, Wang ML. Mantle cell lymphoma. J Clin Oncol. 2016;34(11):1256-1269. doi: 10.1200/JCO.2015.63.5904. Adams M. What to know about mantle cell lymphoma. September 28, 2020. MD Anderson Cancer Center website. Accessed October 2, 2024. https://www.mdanderson.org/cancerwise/what-to-know-about-mantle-cell-lymphoma-symptoms-diagnosis-and-treatment.h00-159385101.html ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study of BR Alone Versus in Combination With Acalabrutinib in Subjects With Previously Untreated MCL. ClinicalTrials.gov website. Accessed October 2, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT02972840 Dube S, lu Y, McNulty R, et al. Continued Increased Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization and Death in Immunocompromised Individuals Despite Receipt of ≥4 Vaccine Doses: Updated 2023 Results from INFORM, a Retrospective Health Database Study in England. Poster P0409 at ECCMID 2024. Wu J, Zhang M, Liu D. Acalabrutinib (ACP-196): a selective second-generation BTK inhibitor. J Hematol Oncol. 2016;9(21). doi:10.1186/s13045-016-0250-9. Data on File, REF-236261. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Contacts



Media Inquiries

Brendan McEvoy +1 302 885 2677

US Media Mailbox: usmediateam@astrazeneca.com