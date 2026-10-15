Brii Biosciences Unveils BRiSC™, an siRNA Therapeutics Discovery Platform

Proprietary BRiSC™ platform to advance the discovery and development of next-generation dual-targeting siRNA medicines

Initial focus on prevalent metabolic dysfunctions where complex disease biology and overlapping comorbidities will benefit from coordinated modulation of multiple therapeutic targets

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK), a biotechnology company developing therapies to improve patient health and choice across diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced the launch of BRiSC™ (Bispecific RNAiSilenCing), a proprietary small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics discovery platform to advance the discovery and development of next-generation ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based therapies.

BRiSC™ integrates a suite of four complementary technologies spanning sequence optimization, chemical modification, dual-targeting architectures, and targeted delivery approaches. Collectively, these complementary capabilities are designed to enhance the selectivity, performance and therapeutic reach of siRNA medicines, supporting the development of differentiated therapies for a broad range of diseases.

Through continued investment in its internal discovery organization, laboratories in Beijing and Shanghai, and RNA technology capabilities, Brii Bio has expanded its internal research and development capabilities across target discovery, translational science, and preclinical development. These capabilities serve as the foundation for BRiSC™, which is already driving the progression of multiple internal discovery programs.

As one of BRiSC™'s core capabilities, the dual-targeting architecture is designed to enable a single siRNA therapeutic to simultaneously silence two distinct targets, addressing diseases driven by multiple biologic pathways, through a single treatment. Brii Bio is initially applying this approach to prevalent disease areas where complex biology and/or overlapping comorbidities may potentially benefit from coordinated modulation of multiple therapeutic targets.

"BRiSC™ reflects our commitment to building differentiated scientific capabilities across multiple dimensions of siRNA therapeutic discovery and development," said Dr. Brian Johns, Chief Science Officer of Brii Bio. "Our dual-targeting platform exemplifies this approach by combining innovative molecular design with deep insights into disease biology to address conditions driven by multiple unique pathways. Our goal is to develop differentiated RNA therapeutics that can deliver broader and more meaningful benefits for patients", he added.

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company developing therapies to improve patient health by addressing diseases with high unmet medical needs with limited treatment options. The Company is advancing a broad pipeline of differentiated therapeutic candidates, including internally discovered programs through its in-house RNA technology capabilities such as its proprietary BRiSC™ siRNA discovery platform. The Company is led by an experienced leadership team and has operations in China and the United States. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

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SOURCE Brii Biosciences Limited