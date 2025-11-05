Breakthrough Properties Completes One Helix, A Cutting-edge Research Facility Fully Leased to AstraZeneca

Breakthrough's One Helix is a Purpose-Built, BREEAM Outstanding Building within Amsterdam University Medical Center

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Properties, a premier global life science real estate developer, today announced the completion of One Helix, a fully-leased, state-of-the-art research facility within the campus of the Amsterdam University Medical Center (Amsterdam UMC).

Breakthrough, a joint venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital, successfully pre-leased the entirety of One Helix to AstraZeneca in August 2023. That same month, Breakthrough broke ground on the five-story development, designed by UNStudio. Built to BREEAM Outstanding for both the core shell and fit out, One Helix is one of the world's most sustainable laboratory environments.

"One Helix represents what's possible when world-class science and sustainable design come together," said Breakthrough Properties Senior Vice President for Acquisitions and Development Tom Renn. "In partnership with AstraZeneca, we've delivered a building that not only achieves exceptional energy and carbon efficiency but exemplifies Breakthrough's unique ability to create premier developments that enable life-changing scientific advancement and discovery."

Amsterdam has emerged as one of Europe's most prominent life science hubs, offering proximity to several leading research and medical institutions, a deep pool of life science talent and biopharma companies, and the European Medicines Agency. One Helix is a key component of the city of Amsterdam's efforts to support the continued growth of the Amsterdam UMC campus and its surrounding life science innovation ecosystem.

One Helix is a true reflection of Breakthrough's commitment to enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and providing healthy workspaces for all users. Breakthrough expects to achieve ultra-low energy and operational emissions intensity through such innovative technologies as geothermal storage for sustainable heating and cooling, highly efficient air treatment, a triple-glazed glass façade with solar shades, and a passive building envelope with rooftop solar panels.

The development also features a series of landscaped outdoor terraces and green roofs accented by local plant varieties and biophilic materials. Breakthrough has installed substantial electric vehicle charging infrastructure and bicycle storage areas, tapping into Amsterdam's vast cycling network and most preferred method of commuting.

In addition to UNStudio, Breakthrough worked with structural engineer Aronsohn; MEPs Buro Happold and Linsenn; project manager Savills; cost consultant Linesight; and general contractor De Vries en Verburg to create an all-electric building that pushes the boundaries of high-performance life science facilities.

Austin Gilliland, Director of Acquisitions and Asset Management for Breakthrough Properties, added, "We are grateful for all of our partners on the project, with special recognition paid to UNStudio, De Vries en Verburg, Nuveen and Savills, who worked collaboratively to deliver this leading European development."

Breakthrough remains one of the most active life science development firms with a portfolio that spans more than 6 million square feet (557,000 square meters) of premier environments in operation and in the development pipeline across the United States and Europe.

All three of Breakthrough Properties' European developments are being built to BREEAM Outstanding certification. Breakthrough commenced construction last fall on Vitrum, a high-performance laboratory environment located within the 21-acre St. John's Innovation Park in Cambridge. Also in England, work is underway on Trinity by Breakthrough, a premier biotech research facility in Oxford's thriving life science community.

About Breakthrough Properties (www.btprop.com)



Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer, and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture, and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakthrough-properties-completes-one-helix-a-cutting-edge-research-facility-fully-leased-to-astrazeneca-302603670.html

SOURCE Breakthrough Properties