BioRestorative Therapies Reports Expanded Phase 2 Blinded Dataset for BRTX-100 Showing Sustained Pain and Functional Improvements in Chronic Lumbar Disc Disease

Oral presentation at ISCT 2026 included larger 52-week follow-up cohort, with 52% of evaluable patients achieving at least 50% improvement in both VAS pain and ODI function measures and no dose-limiting toxicity safety signals observed

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative,” “BRTX,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:BRTX), a late-stage clinical regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced expanded blinded data from its fully enrolled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BRTX-100, the Company’s autologous hypoxic-cultured mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of chronic lumbar disc disease.

The data were presented in an oral presentation at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting on May 6, 2026, at The Convention Centre Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The presentation, titled “Late-Stage Phase 2 Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data on Intradiscal Injections of Hypoxic Cultured Mesenchymal Stem Cells: Study Update,” included a larger 52-week follow-up cohort than previously reported and continued to show clinically meaningful improvements across validated pain and functional outcome measures. Chronic lumbar disc disease is a leading cause of chronic lower back pain and disability, affecting millions of patients globally and representing a significant unmet need for non-surgical regenerative therapies.

At 52 weeks, 52% of evaluable patients achieved at least 50% improvement in both the Visual Analog Scale (“VAS”) for pain and the Oswestry Disability Index (“ODI”) for function. The number of patients evaluated at 52 weeks more than doubled compared with the Company’s previously reported ORS 2026 dataset, increasing from 12 patients to 25 patients, while continuing to show favorable safety outcomes and no adverse events related to dose-limiting toxicities associated with hypoxic-cultured mesenchymal stem cells. The Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate, among other measures, pain reduction using VAS and functional improvement using ODI at 52 weeks. The study’s efficacy criteria include at least a 30% decrease in pain and at least a 30% improvement in function at 52 weeks. The blinded ISCT dataset showed that a substantial portion of evaluable patients exceeded that threshold, achieving at least 50% improvement across key measures.

“These expanded blinded data continue to strengthen the clinical narrative supporting the therapeutic potential of BRTX-100 as we advance toward the planned unblinding of our fully enrolled Phase 2 trial,” said Lance Alstodt, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of BioRestorative Therapies. “As the 52-week follow-up cohort has grown, we continue to observe meaningful improvements across key pain and functional outcome measures, together with favorable safety findings. While the study remains blinded and the ultimate efficacy determination will come from the unblinded topline analysis, the consistency of these data provides increasing confidence as we continue Phase 3 readiness activities.”

Mr. Alstodt continued, “Chronic lumbar disc disease remains an area of significant unmet need, with patients often cycling through pain management, injections, physical therapy, opioids, or invasive surgical procedures without a therapy designed to address the underlying degenerative process. BRTX-100 was developed as a non-surgical, regenerative approach using a patient’s own hypoxic-cultured mesenchymal stem cells. These data further support our belief that BRTX-100 has the potential to become a meaningful therapeutic option for patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.”

Clinically meaningful improvements in both pain and functional outcomes were observed across multiple validated pain and function measures, including the VAS, ODI, Roland-Morris Disability Questionnaire (“RMDQ”), and Functional Rating Index (“FRI”), with responses sustained for up to two years in patients with longer-term follow-up.

Specifically:

On VAS for pain, 56% of evaluable patients reported at least 50% improvement at 52 weeks (n=25), with an average improvement of 71.4%. At 104 weeks (n=7), average improvement increased to 73.8%

On ODI, a widely used measure of functional impairment associated with spinal disorders, 64% of evaluable patients achieved at least 50% improvement at 52 weeks, with an average improvement of 73.6%. At 104 weeks, average improvement was 68%

At 52 weeks, 52% of evaluable patients achieved at least 50% improvement in both VAS and ODI, a combined measure reflecting simultaneous improvement in pain and function

On FRI, 56% of evaluable patients reported at least 50% improvement at 52 weeks, with an average improvement of 69.7%. At 104 weeks, average improvement was 58.6%

On RMDQ, 56% of evaluable patients experienced at least 50% improvement at 52 weeks, with an average improvement of 85.9%. At 104 weeks, average improvement was 73.6%





The presentation builds on the Company’s prior blinded data presentation at the 2026 Orthopaedic Research Society Annual Meeting, where BioRestorative reported meaningful improvements across VAS, ODI, RMDQ and FRI, with responses sustained in patients with longer-term follow-up.

BRTX-100 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of chronic lumbar disc disease. Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate development and expedite review of investigational treatments for serious conditions with potential to address significant unmet medical needs.

In February 2026, BioRestorative announced a positive outcome from a Type B meeting with the FDA regarding BRTX-100, including alignment on key elements of the Phase 3 development pathway. The FDA did not raise clinical safety concerns, and the Company stated that it had initiated Phase 3 enabling activities with the goal of submitting a Phase 3 IND application later in 2026.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative ( www.biorestorative.com ) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:

Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC ™ ): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain





): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain Metabolic Program (ThermoStem ® ): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss





): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial products are formulated and manufactured in our cGMP, ISO-7 certified clean room facility. Each product features a cell-based secretome enriched with exosomes, proteins, growth factors, peptides, and other carefully selected active ingredients. This proprietary biologic portfolio has been thoughtfully engineered to support skin health and longevity while addressing visible signs of aging and enhancing overall cosmetic performance. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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