On October 27, 2026, Biomedic announced that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) had classified SurGraft XT, an amniotic tissue allograft manufactured by Surgenex LLC. The decision was issued on October 22 under reference PCS-CP-202610-3088.

The classification supports continued preparations for a potential introduction in Saudi Arabia. Biomedic and Surgenex plan to coordinate regulatory documentation, supply arrangements and relationships with healthcare institutions. Surgenex remains responsible for manufacturing.

At the time of the announcement, SurGraft XT had not received SFDA registration. Classification alone did not authorize importation, marketing or commercial sale. These activities remained subject to registration and other applicable requirements, and no commercial availability date had been announced.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

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