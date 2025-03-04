SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 3, 2025

March 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced that on March 3, 2025, the compensation committee of Biomea’s board of directors granted one new employee non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 25,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares underlying the employee’s stock options will vest 1/16 on a quarterly basis over four years, subject to the employee’s continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. The above-described award was made under Biomea’s 2023 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Plan”).

The above-described award was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by Biomea’s board of directors on November 17, 2023.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small molecules to improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic disease. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSION™ System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small-molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@biomeafusion.com

Northern California Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Vector illustration of a hand holding both a businesswoman and a businessman, symbolizing corporate support, care, and equality. Ideal for employee guarantee and security materials
C-suite
GSK CEO Emma Walmsley Gets Pay Bump To Align With Pharma Peers
February 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac