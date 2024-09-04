Biofidelity announces three senior leadership team appointments

Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of People and Chief Financial Officer will contribute to Biofidelity’s growth and people priorities

CAMBRIDGE, England and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofidelity, a revolutionary genomic technology company, today announced the appointments of Dr. Kelly Ray Pitts, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer; Catherine Jean Potgieter as Vice President of People and Dr. Jonathan Senior, MD, as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kelly, Cathy and Jonathan to our leadership team at a time when the need for simplified genomic profiling is so critical to patient care and Biofidelity is growing to meet demand globally,” said Dr. Barnaby Balmforth, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Biofidelity. “Their combined expertise and vision are invaluable assets as we drive growth, innovation and operational excellence at Biofidelity.”

Dr. Kelly Ray Pitts, Chief Operating Officer, holds a wealth of experience with the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostics. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer at HepQuant, LLC where he supported the company’s US commercial launch of its Lab Developed Test (LDT) to determine liver function in patients, manufacturing and distribution infrastructure for global scale, as well as FDA regulatory interactions. His career includes roles at Corgenix, Inc., C2N Diagnostics, Amgen, Gilead and more. Pitts holds a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from Mayo Graduate School and a BS in Biochemistry from Brigham Young University.

Catherine (Cathy) Jean Potgieter, Vice President of People, brings more than 20 years of global human resources leadership in companies such as Telensa, Sense Biodetection and RealVNC. Her expertise spans change management, HR operations and strategic alignment with business goals. Potgieter is a certified graduate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (FCIPD) and holds a postgraduate diploma in Human Resource Management from Anglia Ruskin University.

Dr. Jonathan Senior, Chief Financial Officer, has extensive experience in finance, executive leadership and medicine. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer of Sitryx Therapeutics, with whom he completed a $40 million funding round. Senior has previously served as a corporate financier and research analyst for several organizations, playing a pivotal role in securing funding and steering financial strategy in Europe and the US. A graduate of University of Oxford, Senior holds a medical degree and a BA in Physiological Sciences.

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity is a rapidly growing commercial-stage genomic technology company dedicated to improving and extending the lives of patients with cancer by enabling better targeting of therapies, early detection of treatment resistance and routine monitoring of treatment response. Visitand connect with us onand

Media Contact

Andrea Conners

+1 239-728-1202

a.conners@biofidelity.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biofidelity-announces-three-senior-leadership-team-appointments-302235297.html

SOURCE Biofidelity