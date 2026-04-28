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BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 28, 2026

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the following conferences:

  • Bank of America Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:40 p.m. ET.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. ET.


Links to the live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and injectable protein therapeutics for a range of rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact:

Investors:
investorrelations@biocryst.com

Media:
media@biocryst.com


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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
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