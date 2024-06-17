BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NEWS
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is discontinuing the development of its Factor D inhibitor BCX9930 in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria due to competitive factors.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had a busy week leading up to the Labor Day holiday. Here’s a look at the agency’s recent activities.
Pfizer’s Paxlovid racks up a rare trial miss, Medicago and GSK publish positive data for their plant-based particle vaccine and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals touts strong potential in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome.
BioCryst’s success of its Orladeyo launch in its Q1 report was overshadowed by the news that the FDA had placed a partial clinical hold on three of its clinical trials evaluating BCX9930
The trial demonstrated a safety profile in the younger age group as seen in patients 12 and older, with no severe side effects and no one dropping out from adverse events.
Well into the new year, biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
When presented with ORLADEYO, both patients and physicians recognized immediately the freedom gained with the once-daily prophylactic therapy and indicated a high willingness to use.
The biopharma industry has started 2022 with plenty of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
Heading out of November and into December, plenty of companies had clinical trial news to report. Here’s a look.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS