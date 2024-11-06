SUBSCRIBE
BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 6, 2024 | 
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the following conferences:

  • 2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. ET.
  • 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference in Coral Gables on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET.
  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Links to the live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

