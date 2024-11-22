BGM Group Welcomes Guilin Pharma for On-site Audit and Partnership Development

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, Qilianshan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Qilian Pharma), a subsidiary of BGM Group Ltd, welcomed a team of experts from Guilin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Guilin Pharma), including Quality Assurance Engineer Ms. Shen and Technical Manager Ms. An. The purpose of their visit was to conduct an on-site audit to pave the way for future cooperation between the two companies.

Guilin Pharma, a member company of Fosun Pharma, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of chemical drugs. With a product portfolio that includes tablets, capsules, injections, and active pharmaceutical ingredients across four major categories and over 200 varieties, Guilin Pharma stands as the leading pharmaceutical exporter in Guangxi Province, China.

Throughout the visit, Mr. Lu, the Executive Deputy General Manager of Qilian Pharma, along with other management personnel, accompanied the audit team. They provided a comprehensive overview of the company’s innovative production processes, product features, quality, and market competitive advantages. The audit team conducted an in-depth review of key areas, including the production workshop, raw material warehouse, and quality testing center. They commended Qilian Pharma for the rigor of its production processes, the advancement of its equipment and facilities, their maintenance status, and the cleanliness and efficient management of the production environment.

Both parties collaboratively identified and optimized potential improvement points in the production process, setting clear direction and goals for further enhancing product quality and customer service levels. This effort aims to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

BGM Group is committed to producing safe, effective, and affordable pharmaceutical ingredients to elevate global healthcare standards. We will continue to provide our customers with high-quality products and services.

About BGM Group Ltd

BGM Group Ltd, headquartered in Chengdu, China, is an innovative company dedicated to the fields of biopharmaceuticals, bio-extraction, and medical health. Our current product range includes oxytetracycline APIs, licorice preparations, and crude heparin sodium. The oxytetracycline API not only provides raw materials for pharmaceutical companies to produce human antibiotics but also supports the global breeding and livestock industries to ensure the safety of poultry and seafood. The crude heparin sodium, after processing by downstream companies, is transformed into refined heparin sodium and heparin sodium injection solutions, which are major anticoagulants. Licorice preparations, such as compound licorice lozenges, are used as cough suppressants and supplied to retail pharmacies. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://www.bgmgroupltd.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “target”, “going forward”, “outlook” and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

info@qiliancorp.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgm-group-welcomes-guilin-pharma-for-on-site-audit-and-partnership-development-302314204.html

SOURCE BGM Group Ltd