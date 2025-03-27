Bantam Pharmaceutical to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Pharmaceutical, a drug discovery and development company targeting selective modulation of mitochondrial dynamics in cancer, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is being held April 25-30, 2025 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. The poster presentation will highlight solid tumor regression data from Bantam’s lead product candidate, BTM-3566. BTM-3566 is a first-in-class, small molecule cancer therapeutic which targets difficult-to-treat aggressive tumors by activating the OMA1-ATF4 Integrated Stress Response (ISR), a newly described mitochondrial homeostasis pathway. Leveraging its unique mechanism of action, BTM-3566 demonstrated robust activity as a single agent in vivo in solid tumors with low FAM210B RNA expression. Additionally, preclinical data suggest that rational combinations with BH3 mimetics could extend the therapeutic potential of BTM-3566, particularly in difficult-to-treat tumors.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Selective pharmacological activation of the

protease OMA1 inhibits tumor growth and induces regression in tumors expressing low levels of FAM210B Presenter: Matthew

,

, Chief Scientific Officer, Bantam Pharmaceutical Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Date/Time: Monday, April 28

at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

mitochondrialKosturaPhDAbstract Number: 3032

Additional meeting information can be found on the AACR website, https://www.aacr.org/. The poster presentation will be made available under the News & Resources section of the company’s website shortly after the event.

About BTM-3566

BTM-3566 is a novel, orally available small molecule designed to target a wide range of cancers, including both hematologic and solid tumors. Its initial clinical focus is on mature B-cell lymphomas, such as mantle cell lymphoma (

), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (

), and follicular lymphoma (FL). In preclinical studies, BTM-3566 demonstrated potent anti-cancer activity, driving significant tumor regression – and in many cases, complete tumor elimination – in models resistant to standard treatments, including

cell therapy. BTM-3566 works by disrupting the

function in tumor cells, triggering their natural cell death process (

). With its unique mechanism of action and strong preclinical data, Bantam also plans to expand clinical development into solid tumors, broadening its potential impact for patients with limited treatment options.

Currently, Bantam is conducting an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in both the U.S. and Canada evaluating BTM-3566 in relapsed/refractory mature B-cell lymphomas. For more information about the U.S. trial, visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search NCT06792734.

About Bantam Pharmaceutical

Canada

Bantam Pharmaceutical is a drug discovery and development company leveraging the power of mitochondrial dynamics to address critical unmet needs in oncology. Using its unique expertise in mitochondrial cellular biology, Bantam is advancing novel, first-in-class oral small molecule therapeutics for difficult-to-treat hematological and solid tumors. The company currently holds an active Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the U.S. and a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) infor its lead candidate, BTM-3566, targeting B-cell malignancies, with plans to expand clinical development into solid tumors. Learn more at

