Babson Diagnostics Names Web Golinkin CEO

Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company transforming diagnostic blood testing, announced today that Web Golinkin, President and Chief Commercial Officer, has been named Chief Executive Officer and appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Golinkin succeeds David Stein, Ph.D., who has served as CEO since 2020. Dr. Stein assumes the role of Executive Director focused on strategic initiatives and will remain a member of the Board.

"Babson is entering a new era of commercial growth and we believe Web has the right capabilities and experience to lead the company through the next stage," said Eric Olson, Founder, Chairman and COO, Babson. "Web previously served as CEO of five healthcare companies, including two outpatient clinical networks that were leaders in the decentralization of medical care. As CEO he will be well positioned to leverage his healthcare and leadership experience to scale the impact of BetterWay™ blood testing to healthcare organizations and communities they serve in the United States and globally.

We thank David for his tremendous contributions to the creation of Babson's blood testing ecosystem, BetterWay. David was instrumental in the inception of Babson Diagnostics and its enduring values of science, integrity, caring, and humility, and during the past five years as CEO, David led the company through the commercial launch of BetterWay."

"Babson is at a pivotal moment in its development, and I am honored to step into the CEO role," said Mr. Golinkin. "BetterWay's fingertip collection and automated sample preparation devices, combined with its broad menu of tests, improves the patient experience and can significantly increase adherence to testing, which is fundamental to 70 percent of medical decision-making. In addition, the fact that any healthcare worker can collect blood using BetterWay enables healthcare organizations to offer testing in more decentralized locations and increase operational efficiency as they continue to expand in ambulatory care."

Over the past year Babson has made significant advancements, including:

Launch of BetterWay for Healthcare Organizations to enable health systems and other large providers to lower barriers to testing, close gaps in care, and improve patient satisfaction.

Continued expansion of the BetterWay test menu , which now offers 68 commonly ordered tests, continuing its mission to provide affordable, accessible, and reliable blood testing.

Rigorous validation including a peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine that established BetterWay's clinical equivalence to the results achieved by conventional blood testing methods.

Mr. Golinkin joined Babson on a full-time basis in May 2025 after having served as a Senior Advisor during the prior eight months. He has been the CEO of five pioneering healthcare companies over the past 35 years, including three he co-founded. His past leadership roles include America's Health Network, the largest cable TV network devoted to health; RediClinic, one of the nation's first and largest retail clinic operators; Health Dialog, a leading population health management company; and FastMed, one of the nation's largest urgent care operators. He is a published author, regular contributor to Forbes, and has spoken at many healthcare industry conferences. Mr. Golinkin is a graduate of Harvard and a long-time member of Young Presidents Organization.

About Babson Diagnostics

Babson Diagnostics is a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. BetterWay™ blood testing by Babson Diagnostics is blood testing reimagined - patient-friendly fingertip blood collection with accurate lab results. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Ray Young

512.694.0697

ray@razorsharppr.com

# # #

SOURCE: BetterWay Blood Testing

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire