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Axonia Medical Acquires 51% Stake in Dipylon Medical in Strategic Move to Scale Global Molecular Diagnostics Platform

March 26, 2026 | 
2 min read

Backed by strong diagnostics market growth and industry consolidation, the transaction positions Axonia Medical to expand across PCR, microbiology, and laboratory automation segments

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Axonia Medical today announced the acquisition of a 51% controlling stake in Dipylon Medical in a transaction valued at approximately $8 million, including upfront cash consideration and performance-based earnouts tied to revenue growth and geographic expansion.

The acquisition strengthens Axonia Medical's position in the rapidly expanding molecular diagnostics and clinical microbiology market, a sector increasingly viewed as critical to modern healthcare systems.

Diagnostics Market Supported by Strong Structural Growth

The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%-11% through 2030, driven by increasing demand for PCR testing, infectious disease detection, and precision medicine.

According to industry research from MarketsandMarkets, the molecular diagnostics market is expected to surpass $25 billion by the end of the decade, supported by advancements in genomic technologies and expanded laboratory capacity.

In parallel, Frost & Sullivan reports that clinical microbiology and diagnostics segments are experiencing accelerated adoption due to automation, decentralized testing, and the global focus on early disease detection.

A recent report from McKinsey & Company further highlights diagnostics as one of the fastest-growing areas in healthcare, driven by investments in molecular testing platforms and laboratory digitalization.

"Diagnostics-particularly molecular testing-has become a core pillar of healthcare delivery, supported by strong demand visibility and scalable business models," said Dr. Robert Mitt, a healthcare analyst at a leading global investment firm.

Strategic Expansion into High-Value Diagnostic Technologies

Dipylon Medical provides specialized laboratory equipment across key diagnostic categories, including:

The company distributes solutions from globally recognized manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Roche Diagnostics, serving hospitals, research laboratories, and diagnostic centers.

"Dipylon Medical brings immediate scale and credibility in the diagnostics supply chain," said Sarah Lee, a spokesperson for Axonia Medical. "This acquisition allows us to expand our platform into high-growth molecular diagnostics while strengthening our global distribution footprint."

About Axonia Medical

Axonia Medical is a healthcare-focused organization dedicated to investing in and scaling advanced medical technologies across diagnostics, laboratory equipment, and healthcare infrastructure.

Learn more:
https://axoniamedical.com/content/4-about-us

About Dipylon Medical

Dipylon Medical is a supplier of clinical microbiology and laboratory diagnostic equipment, specializing in molecular biology technologies including PCR thermocyclers, DNA & RNA purification systems, and hematology analyzers.

Learn more:
https://dipylonmedical.com/about/

Media Contact

Kim Lee
Public Relation Manager
Dipylon Medical
+1812-768-6999
Email: sales@dipylonmedical.com
Website: https://dipylonmedical.com/

SOURCE: dipylonmedical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Asia Mergers & acquisitions Diagnostics Automation
ACCESS Newswire
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