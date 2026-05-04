SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

UCB captures Candid in $2.2B autoimmune deal as pharma’s M&A train chugs along

May 4, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Woman taking retro photos. Digital collage with female hands holding vintage camera. Pop art design. Concept of social media

iStock, Andyborodaty

Candid Therapeutics follows closely behind Neurona Therapeutics, which UCB acquired in mid-April in a potential $1.15 billion deal.

UCB is again taking out its checkbook, this time picking up immunology specialist Candid Therapeutics in a deal that extends the dealmaking streak across the broader biopharma industry.

Under the terms of the acquisition, announced in a Sunday release, UCB will front $2 billion to swallow Candid and its pipeline of T cell engagers, which the companies say could redefine the treatment landscape for autoimmune and inflammatory indications. UCB is also on the hook for up to $200 million in milestones.

The companies expect to complete the transaction by the end of the second quarter or early in the third quarter.

Anchoring the acquisition is Candid’s lead asset cizutamig, an investigational bispecific antibody that works by binding to BCMA on plasma cells and CD3 on T cells, facilitating the depletion of diseased B cells.

Cizutamig’s action is designed to “maintain cytotoxicity while limiting cytokine release” and is a “potential best in class” therapy for autoimmune diseases, the companies said. The asset has been studied in more than 100 patients with multiple myeloma and autoimmune disorders, and is currently being trialed for more than 10 indications, Candid announced in January.

Cizutamig is but one T cell engager in Candid’s pipeline. These assets, according to Candid, can potentially trigger “deep, targeted depletion” of disease-causing B cells, eliciting immune reset. Among the immune indications that this pipeline targets are myasthenia gravis, systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The UCB deal on Sunday comes a day after Candid secured its spot on the Nasdaq via a reverse merger with Rallybio. Under that deal, announced Saturday, Rallybio will purchase all of Candid’s shares, but the resulting entity will keep the Candid brand and trade under the symbol CDRX. The merger—alongside a concurrent private placement—will give the combined company $505 million in financial firepower that will keep it going through 2030.

For UCB, Candid follows closely behind Neurona Therapeutics, which the Belgian company acquired in mid-April for $650 million upfront and the promise of up to $500 million in milestones. Neurona brings to UCB the cell therapy NRTX-1001, currently in Phase 1/2 development for drug-resistant unilateral and bilateral mesial temporary lobe epilepsy.

The spending spree extends beyond UCB and Candid, with the broader pharma space seemingly more liberal with its spending in recent months. Industry giant Eli Lilly, for instance, has already let loose some $21 billion in the first few months of 2026 alone, snapping up subsidiaries like CrossBridge Bio and Kelonia Therapeutics.

Other pharma powerhouses have also gone on a buying binge of late, including Gilead’s $5 billion play for Tubulis and Merck’s $6.7 billion bet for Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Cartoon high-speed train in the white background, 3d rendering. Digital drawing.
Mergers & acquisitions
Pharma’s M&A Train Is on Track for Record Highs With More Deals To Come: Analysts
After a flurry of deals over the past week from Eli Lilly, Merck and Biogen, analysts predict more M&A action from other big names, including Novartis, Amgen and AbbVie.
April 3, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Mergers & acquisitions Immunology and inflammation
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A contemporary artistic collage featuring a hand holding a trophy. The concept of victory and achievement.
Approvals
FDA clears Pfizer, Arvinas’ novel breast cancer therapy despite mixed data
May 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A surreal concept of a regular aluminium ladder pushing through a fluffy cloud on a peach sky background - 3D render
Obesity
Obesity ends oncology’s long reign as top contributor to biopharma pipeline value
May 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Argenx, AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, Biogen/Eisai and Cingulate
May 4, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of pinned Raleigh on a map of USA. May be used as illustration for traveling theme.
Manufacturing
Novartis unveils North Carolina API plant as final piece of $23B US expansion
May 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor