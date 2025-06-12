Avidity Biosciences to Present Topline Data from Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE™ Trial of Del-brax in People Living with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy at 32nd Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress

-- FDA alignment on accelerated and full approval pathways for delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax) in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) --

-- Jeffrey M. Statland, M.D., Professor of Neurology, University of Kansas Medical Center, and FORTITUDE trial investigator, will present topline del-brax data from dose escalation cohorts in oral presentation --

-- Stephen Tapscott, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Human Biology and Clinical Research, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, will highlight results on the characterization of a novel DUX4-regulated circulating biomarker in oral and poster presentations --

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™) to profoundly improve people's lives, today announced that the company will be presenting two oral and one poster presentations at the 32nd Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress, being held June 12-13, 2025, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Earlier this week, Avidity announced FDA alignment on accelerated and full approval pathways for delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax) in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

32nd Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress Presentations





Topline Data from Dose Escalation Cohorts A and B in FORTITUDE™, a Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating Del-brax ( delpacibart braxlosiran ) in Adults with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Oral presentation: Jeffrey M. Statland , M.D., to present June 13, 2025 , from 5:20 - 5:40 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) / 11:20 - 11:40 a.m. ET



Characterization of a promising DUX4-regulated circulating biomarker for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy (FSHD)

Oral presentation: Stephen Tapscott , M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Human Biology and Clinical Research, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, to present on June 12, 2025 , from 6:25 - 6:30 p.m. CEST / 12:25 - 12:30 p.m. ET







Poster presentation (#7.08): June 12, 2025 , from 7:15 - 8:00 p.m. CEST / 1:15 - 2:00 p.m. ET



The presentations and poster are available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

About Avidity



Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare neuromuscular diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is also advancing two wholly-owned precision cardiology development candidates addressing rare genetic cardiomyopathies. In addition, Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements



Avidity cautions readers that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Avidity's plans to present topline data from the dose escalation cohorts of the Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE™ trial; the status and availability of accelerated and full approval pathways for del-brax and Avidity's planned participation at the 32nd Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress and the contents of its scheduled presentations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Avidity that any of these plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Avidity's business and beyond its control, including, without limitation, the data and results produced from the clinical study of del-brax may not support BLA submission or accelerated or full approval, and may not be satisfactory to the FDA and other regulators; later developments with the FDA and other regulators may be inconsistent with the feedback received as of the date hereof; and the risks described in Avidity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Avidity cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact:



Kat Lange



(619) 837-5014



investors@aviditybio.com

Media Contact:



Kristina Coppola



(619) 837-5016



media@aviditybio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidity-biosciences-to-present-topline-data-from-phase-12-fortitude-trial-of-del-brax-in-people-living-with-facioscapulohumeral-muscular-dystrophy-at-32nd-annual-fshd-society-international-research-congress-302478339.html

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.