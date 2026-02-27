Avidity Biosciences Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations at 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. ("Avidity") (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™) to profoundly improve people's lives, today announced that the company will be presenting one oral and six poster presentations at the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, being held March 8-11, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Congress Presentations

Oral Presentation: Del-zota Treatment is Associated with Near Normalization of CK Levels and Improvements in Key Functional Outcomes at 1 Year in Participants with DMD44 (March 11, 2026: 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET)

Craig McDonald, M.D., Professor and Chair of the Departments of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Director of the Neuromuscular Disease Clinic at the University of California, Davis, will present 1-year del-zota data from Avidity's Phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 program including near normalization of creatine kinase levels and improvements in functional outcomes in people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44).

Poster Presentations

#138 M: Patient Journey Among Individuals with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1): a Patient and Caregiver Interview Study (March 9, 2026)

#129 M: Experiences with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) and Treatment with Del-desiran: Interviews with Participants in MARINA-OLE and their Caregivers (March 9, 2026)

#313 T: DUX4 Drives Delayed and Concordant Downstream Regulation of KHDC1L in FSHD Cell Line Models (March 10, 2026)

#303 T: Humanistic Burden of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: Evidence from a Systematic Literature Review (March 10, 2026)

#165 M: SAFARI44: Design of a Phase 3 Global Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of delpacibart zotadirsen (del-zota; AOC 1044) in Treating DMD44 (March 9, 2026)

#53 S: Delpacibart zotadirsen Improves Inflammatory and Fibrotic Disease Signatures in DMD44 Muscle: RNASeq Analysis in the EXPLORE44 Trial (March 8, 2026)

The presentation and posters will be available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com following the conference.

Avidity Sponsored Industry Forum Lunch Event During MDA Conference

On March 10, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, in room Key West ABCD at the Hilton Orlando, Avidity will host an industry forum lunch titled "Biomarker Advancements in Rare Neuromuscular Disease: Insights from DMD and FSHD."

The event will feature guest speakers Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital, and Stephen Tapscott, M.D, Ph.D., Professor of Human Biology and Clinical Research, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Participation will be open to all MDA Conference registered attendees.

