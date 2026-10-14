Avenzo Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 1 Data for VBC103 (AVZO-103), a Potentially Differentiated Nectin-4/TROP2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, by Partner VelaVigo at ESMO Asia Congress 2026

- Potential first-in-class data presentation for bispecific Nectin-4/TROP2 ADC -

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced that an abstract submitted by its partner, VelaVigo, has been accepted for an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia Congress 2026 taking place in Singapore from December 4–6, 2026.

VelaVigo will present preliminary safety, tolerability, and efficacy results from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating VBC103 (known as AVZO-103 outside of Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (collectively, “Greater China”), a bispecific Nectin-4/TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) that VelaVigo is developing in Greater China.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract: 2370

Title: First-in-human study of VBC103, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4 and TROP2 as monotherapy in participants with advanced solid tumors

Speaker: Prof. Jian Zhang, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center

Session: Developmental therapeutics and precision medicine

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, December 4, 2026, 10:45–10:55 a.m. SGT

Location: Hall 402, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Avenzo is developing AVZO-103 outside of Greater China and is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer or other solid tumors.

About AVZO-103

AVZO-103 (known as VBC103 in Greater China) is a potentially differentiated bispecific ADC designed to simultaneously target Nectin-4 and TROP2, two tumor antigens that are highly co-expressed across multiple solid tumors, including urothelial cancer. AVZO-103 is designed to address tumor heterogeneity and deliver a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor payload that may help overcome resistance to prior therapies. It is potentially a first-in-class molecule, being the first Nectin-4/TROP2 bispecific ADC to enter clinical development in the U.S. Avenzo is evaluating AVZO-103 in the BEACON-1 Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with advanced solid tumors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to AVZO-103 for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer previously treated with enfortumab vedotin. Avenzo holds exclusive global rights, excluding Greater China, from VelaVigo to develop, manufacture and commercialize AVZO-103.

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potentially differentiated small molecules and ADCs. Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-021 and AVZO-023 are being studied in the ORION-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, where AVZO-023 is administered in combination with endocrine therapy, with or without AVZO-021. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potentially differentiated EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the AVENTINE-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potentially differentiated Nectin-4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the BEACON-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the clinical development of VBC103 (AVZO-103), including the ongoing Phase 1 study being conducted by VelaVigo and the Phase 1/2 clinical study being conducted by Avenzo; the potential for VBC103 (AVZO-103) to be a differentiated or first-in-class therapy; the timing and content of the oral presentation at the ESMO Asia Congress 2026; Avenzo’s ability to continue to advance its potentially differentiated oncology pipeline; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, and whether preliminary, interim or future data from such trials will support continued development or regulatory approval; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the inability of Avenzo to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates; and uncertainties regarding Avenzo’s ability to achieve its long-term goals and capitalize on opportunities. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. Avenzo expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Avenzo Therapeutics Contact:

Annie Chang

Investor Relations

achang@avenzotx.com

Carla Taub

Media Relations

ctaub@avenzotx.com