Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operational Results on February 27, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results before markets open on February 27, 2025.





Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170/+1 201-493-6756. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a dual B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL) inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

