Lilly Bites Again in $650M Muscle-Preserving Treatment Pact With Juvena

After signing a deal to create long-acting GLP-1 agonists last week, Eli Lilly is back with another biotech deal that aims to improve its weight loss empire. This time, the Zepbound maker is offering up to $650 million in milestones to leverage Juvena Therapeutics’ AI drug hunting platform for new treatments to preserve muscle mass and function.

Details of the deal were slim, with the financial breakdown not disclosed. Lilly is providing an undisclosed upfront payment, equity investment and milestones through the deal. The Indianapolis-based behemoth will receive an exclusive license to develop lead candidates for each target discovered. If the program moves forward, Lilly will take over research, development and commercialization.

This is the second deal that Lilly has signed in a week, after putting up to $870 million on the line with Camurus to create long-acting versions of molecules against GLP-1 and other incretins. Under the pact, which included $290 million upfront, Lilly gains access to Camurus’ long-acting delivery technology.

Through the Juvena deal, Lilly will gain access to the biotech’s AI-enabled screening platform called JuvNET, which maps the therapeutic potential of stem cell-secreted proteins to find new muscle-targeting drug candidates that can improve body composition and muscle health.

The companies did not disclose whether the resulting therapeutics will be combined with Lilly’s existing drugs, however, Juvena Chief Scientific Officer Jeremy O’Connell said in a statement that the collaboration will “aim to accelerate innovation that advances the standard of care in obesity management.”