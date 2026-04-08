ATLATL Announces Agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to Deepen APAC Biotech Innovation

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLATL Innovation Center (hereinafter referred to as "ATLATL"), a global innovation platform for life science research and development, announced an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to leverage ATLATL's multi-regional innovative R&D network and expertise in the Asia-Pacific biotech sector to help Daiichi Sankyo identify high-quality R&D platform technologies and accelerate the transformation and implementation of innovative science in order to potentially bring new treatment options to patients worldwide.

As a builder of life science innovation ecosystems, ATLATL has developed a one-stop global innovation platform based on its engineered life science "Super Server" model, integrating R&D infrastructure, technical services, and investment support. With innovation R&D centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other strategic hubs, ATLATL operates a connected network across core APAC markets, enabling scalable and cross-border biopharmaceutical innovation. It efficiently connects high-quality biotech startups, growth-stage companies, and scientific research forces in the region. With its mature incubation system and refined operation capabilities, ATLATL provides clients with full-chain services from resource matching and technical support to cooperation implementation, serving as a crucial bridge linking global innovation resources.

About ATLATL

As a global innovation platform for life science research and development, ATLATL has established research centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other strategic locations.

ATLATL provides clients with comprehensive research and development services covering various stages, including in vitro drug screening, in vivo disease model establishment, and efficacy evaluation. ATLATL also supports key applications such as large molecule, small molecule, nucleic acid drugs, gene and cell therapy, drug delivery, as well as cutting-edge fields like multi-omics, gene editing, organoids, and organ-on-a-chip. Additionally, ATLATL provides an outstanding experimental environment and professional operational management for scientific researchers.

Through in-depth cooperation with leading global enterprises and research institutions, ATLATL continuously integrates research and development resources and promotes the sharing of new technologies. With advanced systematic research and development models, ATLATL accelerates the engineering process of life sciences, enabling scientific research results to be rapidly and efficiently translated into clinical practice, and contributing to life science innovation and public health on a global level.

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SOURCE ATLATL