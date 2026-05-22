AstraZeneca to showcase Phase III data in liver, breast and bladder cancers and potential first-in-class rare disease therapy at ASCO 2026

EMERALD-3 late-breaking presentation will showcase benefit of IMFINZI® (durvalumab) and IMJUDO® (tremelimumab-actl) in early liver cancer

Phase III data from SERENA-6, DESTINY-Breast09 and TROPION-Breast02 span all three major subtypes of metastatic breast cancer

CARES Phase III results will demonstrate highly clinically meaningful benefit of anti-fibril therapy, anselamimab, for kappa light chain amyloidosis

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca advances its ambition to eliminate cancer as a cause of death and transform outcomes for people living with rare diseases with new data across its diverse, industry-leading portfolio and pipeline at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 29 to June 2, 2026.

More than 85 abstracts will feature 10 approved and 13 potential new medicines from the Company, including 25 oral presentations. Highlights include:

EMERALD-3: Phase III trial of IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) in combination with IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl), with or without lenvatinib, and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) eligible for embolization (Oral Abstract #LBA4000).

Phase III trial of IMFINZI (durvalumab) in combination with IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl), with or without lenvatinib, and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) eligible for embolization (Oral Abstract #LBA4000). CARES: Phase III clinical program of anselamimab, a potential first-in-class anti-fibril therapy from Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, in newly diagnosed patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis receiving standard of care for underlying plasma cell dyscrasia, including results from a prespecified subgroup analysis based on involved kappa (κ) or lambda (λ) free light chain (Oral Abstract #7501).

Phase III clinical program of anselamimab, a potential first-in-class anti-fibril therapy from Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, in newly diagnosed patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis receiving standard of care for underlying plasma cell dyscrasia, including results from a prespecified subgroup analysis based on involved kappa (κ) or lambda (λ) free light chain (Oral Abstract #7501). SERENA-6: Final progression-free survival 2 (PFS2) results and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) clearance data linked to longer-term efficacy outcomes from the SERENA-6 Phase III trial of camizestrant in combination with widely approved cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitors in the 1st-line treatment of patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer whose tumors have an emergent ESR1 mutation (Oral Abstract #LBA1007).

Final progression-free survival 2 (PFS2) results and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) clearance data linked to longer-term efficacy outcomes from the SERENA-6 Phase III trial of camizestrant in combination with widely approved cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitors in the 1st-line treatment of patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer whose tumors have an emergent mutation (Oral Abstract #LBA1007). BLUESTAR: Updated safety and efficacy results from the BLUESTAR Ph I/IIa trial of the B7-H4-directed ADC puxitatug samrotecan (Puxi-Sam) in patients with relapsed/metastatic B7-H4-positive endometrial and ovarian cancer who progressed on prior standard-of-care therapy (Rapid Oral Abstract #5515). Puxi-Sam was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in this setting.

Updated safety and efficacy results from the BLUESTAR Ph I/IIa trial of the B7-H4-directed ADC puxitatug samrotecan (Puxi-Sam) in patients with relapsed/metastatic B7-H4-positive endometrial and ovarian cancer who progressed on prior standard-of-care therapy (Rapid Oral Abstract #5515). Puxi-Sam was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in this setting. PRIMAVERA: Safety and preliminary efficacy from the first-in-human Phase I PRIMAVERA trial of the protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitor AZD3470 as monotherapy in relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma (Oral Abstract #7003).

Safety and preliminary efficacy from the first-in-human Phase I PRIMAVERA trial of the protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitor AZD3470 as monotherapy in relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma (Oral Abstract #7003). Phase I initial results for NT-175 T-cell receptor therapy in TP53 R175H-mutated unresectable, advanced and/or metastatic solid tumors including pancreatic adenocarcinoma (Oral Abstract #2506).

T-cell receptor therapy in TP53 R175H-mutated unresectable, advanced and/or metastatic solid tumors including pancreatic adenocarcinoma (Oral Abstract #2506). TROPION-Breast02: Additional efficacy endpoints from the TROPION-Breast02 Phase III trial of DATROWAY ® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) as 1st-line treatment for patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (Oral Abstract #1002).

Additional efficacy endpoints from the TROPION-Breast02 Phase III trial of DATROWAY (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) as 1st-line treatment for patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (Oral Abstract #1002). DESTINY-Breast09: Exploratory analysis of treatment duration and clinical outcomes by complete response, partial response or stable/progressive disease in the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial of ENHERTU ® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in combination with pertuzumab for the 1st-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (Rapid Oral Abstract #1021).

Exploratory analysis of treatment duration and clinical outcomes by complete response, partial response or stable/progressive disease in the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial of ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in combination with pertuzumab for the 1st-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (Rapid Oral Abstract #1021). POTOMAC: Five-year overall survival and patient-reported outcomes from the Phase III POTOMAC trial of IMFINZI plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) induction and maintenance therapy in patients with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (Rapid Oral Abstract #4624).

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “The data at ASCO for our innovative medicines and next-wave assets further our strategy to redefine patient outcomes by taking novel combinations into earlier stages of disease and advancing new modalities. New data for ENHERTU, DATROWAY and camizestrant reinforce their transformational potential in breast cancer. We’re also excited to share first clinical data for our T-cell receptor therapy, NT-175, and our PRMT5 inhibitor, AZD3470, as well as updated data for our most advanced in-house antibody drug conjugate, Puxi-Sam, which was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. Collectively, these datasets underscore the strength and depth of our oncology pipeline.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “The EMERALD-3 data for IMFINZI and IMJUDO in early liver cancer exemplify our successful strategy to move immunotherapy regimens into earlier stages of cancer where we can further improve outcomes for patients. With more than a dozen different indications approved across five cancer medicines in the last six months alone, we are reaching more patients with our growing portfolio, underscoring both the quality of our innovation and the strength of our business.”

Gianluca Pirozzi, Head of Development, Regulatory and Safety, Alexion, said: "Results from the CARES Phase III clinical program highlight the pioneering potential of anselamimab as a first-in-class, anti-fibril therapy for patients with kappa light chain amyloidosis. Its novel mechanism of action is designed to target and deplete amyloid deposits in affected organs, with potential to extend survival and reduce cardiovascular hospitalizations."

AstraZeneca is collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize ENHERTU and DATROWAY.

Key AstraZeneca presentations during ASCO 20261

Lead Author Abstract Title Presentation details (CDT) Antibody drug conjugates Loi, S Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) + durvalumab (D) in patients (pts) with previously untreated HER2+ unresectable/metastatic breast cancer (mBC): Final analysis from DESTINY-Breast07. Abstract #1012 Clinical Science Symposium May 31, 2026 9:18am Cescon, DW First-line datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) vs chemotherapy in patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) for whom immunotherapy was not an option: Additional efficacy endpoints from the TROPION-Breast02 study. Abstract #1002 Oral Abstract Session June 2, 2026 10:09am Mileshkin, LR Updated safety and efficacy of puxitatug samrotecan (Puxi-Sam, AZD8205) in patients (pts) with endometrial cancer (EC) or ovarian cancer (OC): Phase 1/2a BLUESTAR study. Abstract #5515 Rapid Oral Abstract Session May 30, 2026 9:00am Park, YH A DESTINY-Breast09 analysis of treatment duration and clinical outcomes by best response to trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) + pertuzumab (P). Abstract #1021 Rapid Oral Abstract Session May 31, 2026 12:42pm Untch, M Secondary safety analysis of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) vs trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in DESTINY-Breast05: Clinical and demographic risk factors of interstitial lung disease (ILD) and radiation pneumonitis (RP). Abstract #516 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2026 10:57am Shitara, K Sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve) monotherapy in patients (pts) with claudin 18.2–positive (CLDN18.2+) advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers: Data from CLARITY-PanTumor01. Abstract #4023 Poster Session May 30, 2026 9:00am Janjigian, Y First-line (1L) trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd)–based regimens in advanced HER2-expressing gastric cancer (GC), gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEJA), or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EA): Safety results from DESTINY-Gastric03 (DG-03) Part 2 arms D and F, and Part 4. Abstract #4022 Poster Session May 30, 2026 9:00am Zhang, Y Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) for pretreated patients in China with HER2 IHC 3+ solid tumors: DESTINY-PanTumor03 Part 1 primary analysis. Abstract #3026 Poster Session May 30, 2026 1:30pm Immuno-oncology Abou-Alfa, GK Efficacy and safety results from EMERALD-3: A phase 3, randomized study of tremelimumab plus durvalumab with or without lenvatinib combined with transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in participants (pts) with unresectable embolization-eligible hepatocellular carcinoma (eeHCC). Abstract #LBA4000 Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2026 9:45am Skoulidis, F Tremelimumab (T) + durvalumab (D) + chemotherapy (CT) vs pembrolizumab (P) + CT in 1L non-squamous (NSQ) metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC) with STK11, KEAP1, and/or KRAS mutations (mut): Interim analysis (IA) of the phase 2b TRITON study. Abstract #8515 Rapid Oral Abstract Session May 30, 2026 1:45pm Heymach, JV Impact of neoadjuvant durvalumab (D) on tumor microenvironment (TME) features and their association with event-free survival (EFS) in patients with resectable NSCLC (R-NSCLC) from the phase 3 AEGEAN trial. Abstract #8015 Rapid Oral Abstract Session May 31, 2026 5:30pm De Santis, M Durvalumab (D) in combination with BCG induction and maintenance (I + M) therapy for BCG-naive, high-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC): 5-year overall survival (OS) analysis and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from POTOMAC. Abstract #4624 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2026 8:12am IO Bispecifics O’Sullivan, CC Neoadjuvant rilvegostomig (R) + trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in high-risk HER2-negative breast cancer: Results from the I-SPY 2.2 trial. Abstract #LBA514 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2026 10:45am Zhou, J First-line rilvegostomig (R) + chemotherapy (CTx) in advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC): Updated analysis of GEMINI-Hepatobiliary substudy 2 cohort A. Abstract #88 Poster Session May 30, 2026 9:00am Guo, Y Volrustomig monotherapy for recurrent/metastatic HNSCC: Substudy 2 of the eVOLVE-02 phase 2 study. Abstract #482 Poster Session May 30, 2026 1:30pm Tumor drivers and resistance Wang, Z Osimertinib with/without chemotherapy in patients with persistent ctDNA EGFR mutant (EGFRm) NSCLC at 3 weeks after 1L osimertinib: A randomized phase II study (FLAME study). Abstract #LBA101 Clinical Science Symposium May 30, 2026 8:40am Bidard, FC First-line (1L) camizestrant (CAMI) for emergent ESR1 mutations (ESR1m) in advanced breast cancer (ABC): Final progression-free survival 2 (PFS2) from the phase III SERENA-6 trial. Abstract #LBA1007 Oral Abstract Session June 2, 2026 11:57am Peng, Z A phase 2 pivotal study of savolitinib in patients with MET-amplified gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas. Abstract #4011 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2026 1:27pm Cell Therapy Surana, R Initial phase 1 study results of NT-175 engineered T-cell therapy in TP53 R175H–mutated unresectable advanced solid tumors. Abstract #2506 Oral Abstract Session May 31, 2026 10:00am Epigenetics Derenzini, E A phase 1 study of the PRMT5 inhibitor AZD3470 in patients with relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma (PRIMAVERA). Abstract #7003 Oral Abstract Session May 30, 2026 4:00pm Rare Disease Wechalekar, AD Phase 3 randomized trial to evaluate the impact of anselamimab on all-cause mortality in κ light chain amyloidosis. Abstract #7501 Oral Abstract Session May 29, 2026 2:57pm Chen, AP Final analysis of KOMET (NCT04924608), a phase 3 study of selumetinib in adults with NF1-PN. Abstract #3110 Poster Session May 30, 2026 1:30pm 1 More than 85 abstracts at ASCO 2026 will feature AstraZeneca medicines and pipeline molecules

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IMFINZI® (durvalumab)

There are no contraindications for IMFINZI® (durvalumab) or IMJUDO® (tremelimumab-actl).

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions. In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions. The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions. The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune‑mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Colitis

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal. IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune‑mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.



Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune‑mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2.2% (13/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Thyroid Disorders (Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism, and Hypothyroidism) : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

: Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 7.2% (43/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.



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