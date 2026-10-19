AstraZeneca to present overall survival data from four pivotal Phase III trials in Presidential Symposia at ESMO 2026 featuring Sone-Ve, IMFINZI® (durvalumab), TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) and savolitinib

CLARITY-Gastric01 data will demonstrate potential of Sone-Ve to establish new treatment for broad population of CLDN18.2-positive gastric cancer patients

SAFFRON results will highlight clinical benefit of adding savolitinib to backbone TAGRISSO in MET-driven 2nd-line EGFRm lung cancer

VOLGA and DeLLphi-305 data will showcase the transformative potential of combining IMFINZI with novel agents to set new standards of care in bladder and small cell lung cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca advances its ambition to revolutionize cancer care with new data across its diverse, industry-leading portfolio and pipeline at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, October 23-27, 2026.

More than 100 abstracts will be presented, including data from five pivotal Phase III trials, four of which will be featured in Presidential Symposia. This breadth of data will demonstrate how AstraZeneca is redefining the way cancer is treated with innovative combinations, precision medicine and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) across bladder, lung and gastric cancers. Highlights include:

CLARITY-Gastric01: Phase III trial of sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve), a wholly owned Claudin-18.2 (CLDN18.2) ADC, in 2nd and later-line CLDN18.2-positive (≥25%) advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers versus investigator’s choice of therapy. This is the first Phase III trial to show a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit with an anti-CLDN18.2 ADC in this setting. Approximately 60% of patients have CLDN18.2 expression ≥25% in this setting. (Presidential Symposium 2 Abstract #LBA7).

Phase III trial of sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve), a wholly owned Claudin-18.2 (CLDN18.2) ADC, in 2nd and later-line CLDN18.2-positive (≥25%) advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers versus investigator’s choice of therapy. This is the first Phase III trial to show a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit with an anti-CLDN18.2 ADC in this setting. Approximately 60% of patients have CLDN18.2 expression ≥25% in this setting. (Presidential Symposium 2 Abstract #LBA7). SAFFRON: Phase III trial of TAGRISSO ® (osimertinib) plus savolitinib in patients with MET-driven, epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated ( EGFR m) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed on prior treatment versus platinum-based chemotherapy (Presidential Symposium 2 Abstract #LBA6).

Phase III trial of TAGRISSO (osimertinib) plus savolitinib in patients with MET-driven, epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated ( m) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed on prior treatment versus platinum-based chemotherapy (Presidential Symposium 2 Abstract #LBA6). DeLLphi-305: Amgen-led Phase III trial of IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) plus tarlatamab-dlle as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer versus IMFINZI alone (Presidential Symposium 1 Abstract #LBA3).

Amgen-led Phase III trial of IMFINZI (durvalumab) plus tarlatamab-dlle as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer versus IMFINZI alone (Presidential Symposium 1 Abstract #LBA3). VOLGA: Phase III trial of perioperative IMFINZI in combination with neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy, versus surgery with or without approved adjuvant treatment (Presidential Symposium 1 Abstract #LBA2).

Phase III trial of perioperative IMFINZI in combination with neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy, versus surgery with or without approved adjuvant treatment (Presidential Symposium 1 Abstract #LBA2). SANOVO: Hutchmed-led Phase III trial of TAGRISSO plus savolitinib in treatment-naïve patients with MET-overexpressed, EGFR m locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC versus TAGRISSO alone in China (Proffered Paper Abstract #LBA69).

Hutchmed-led Phase III trial of TAGRISSO plus savolitinib in treatment-naïve patients with MET-overexpressed, m locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC versus TAGRISSO alone in China (Proffered Paper Abstract #LBA69). NeoCOAST-2: Association of ctDNA clearance with clinical outcomes in a global platform Phase II perioperative trial of IMFINZI combinations with DATROWAY ® (datopotomab deruxtecan-dlnk), oleclumab and monalizumab in NSCLC (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #4244RO).

Association of ctDNA clearance with clinical outcomes in a global platform Phase II perioperative trial of IMFINZI combinations with DATROWAY (datopotomab deruxtecan-dlnk), oleclumab and monalizumab in NSCLC (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #4244RO). FONTANA: Phase I/IIa trial of torvutatug samrotecan (Torvu-Sam), a folate receptor α (FRα)-targeting ADC as monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #1245RO).

Phase I/IIa trial of torvutatug samrotecan (Torvu-Sam), a folate receptor α (FRα)-targeting ADC as monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #1245RO). AZD7003: Updated results from a Phase I trial of C-CAR031, a Glypican 3 (GPC3) CAR-T, in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #1680RO).

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "AstraZeneca’s portfolio of scientific data at ESMO is our strongest to date, showcasing transformative combinations including emerging modalities. Findings from VOLGA, DeLLphi-305 and SAFFRON demonstrate the potential of combination regimens with complementary mechanisms to improve on today’s standards of care, extend treatment benefit and meaningfully improve survival outcomes for more patients. These data, alongside practice-changing results for our first wholly owned ADC Sone-Ve from CLARITY-Gastric01 underscore how AstraZeneca is transforming cancer care."

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “At ESMO, we are presenting pivotal data that demonstrate how we are advancing new standards of care by adding novel medicines to AstraZeneca’s proven backbone therapies. Results from VOLGA, DeLLphi-305 and SAFFRON highlight the potential of innovative IMFINZI- and TAGRISSO-based regimens to improve outcomes for patients across bladder and lung cancers, reinforcing our commitment to continually raising the bar for patients with cancer across the treatment landscape."

Key AstraZeneca presentations during ESMO 20261

Lead Author Abstract Title Presentation details (CEST) Antibody drug conjugates Xu, R-H CLARITY-Gastric01 (CG-01): a Phase III trial of Sone-Ve in second or later-line (2L+) advanced or metastatic Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) positive gastroesophageal carcinoma (GEC) Abstract #LBA7 Presidential Symposium 2 October 25, 2026 4:30 PM Meric-Bernstam, F Updated results from FONTANA: Torvutatug samrotecan (torvu-sam), a folate receptor α (FRα)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients (pts) with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) Abstract #1245RO Rapid Oral Session October 24, 2026 Dent, R First-line (1L) datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) vs chemotherapy in patients (pts) with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) for whom immunotherapy was not an option: Exploratory analysis of pts with brain metastases in TROPION-Breast02 (TB-02) Abstract #LBA96 Proffered Paper Session October 24, 2026 8:30 AM Boileau, JF DESTINY-Breast11 (DB-11): MRI-assessed objective responses during neoadjuvant treatment (NAT) with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) followed by paclitaxel + trastuzumab + pertuzumab (THP) vs dose- dense doxorubicin + cyclophosphamide followed by THP (ddAC-THP) in HER2+ early breast cancer (eBC) Abstract #543RO Rapid Oral Session October 23, 2026 4:15 PM Novello, S First-line (1L) trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients (pts) with HER2-mutant (HER2m) NSCLC: Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from DESTINY-Lung04 (DL-04) Abstract #LBA74 Rapid Oral Session October 24, 2026 9:00 AM Manich, S A DESTINY-Breast09 (DB-09) analysis of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) + pertuzumab (P) vs taxane + trastuzumab + pertuzumab (THP) for patients (pts) with HER2+ advanced/metastatic breast cancer (a/mBC) and baseline (BL) brain metastases (BMs) Abstract #LBA49 Rapid Oral Session October 26, 2026 10:15 AM Immuno-oncology Powles, T Perioperative durvalumab with or without tremelimumab plus neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: results from the Phase 3 VOLGA trial Abstract #LBA2 Presidential Symposium 1 October 24, 2026 4:30 PM Sands, J Tarlatamab plus durvalumab (durva) vs durva as 1L maintenance (1LM) therapy following durva, platinum, and etoposide (1L durva + EP) in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC): Primary analysis of the phase 3 DeLLphi-305 trial Abstract #LBA3 Presidential Symposium 1 October 24, 2026 4:30 PM Kudo, M Liver function trajectory and post-progression outcomes in the Phase III EMERALD-3 trial of tremelimumab (T) + durvalumab (D) ± lenvatinib (L) + transarterial chemoembolisation (TACE) in participants (pts) with embolisation-eligible hepatocellular carcinoma (eeHCC) Abstract #LBA48 Proffered Paper Session October 24, 2026 10:15 AM Westin, S Durvalumab (D) plus carboplatin/paclitaxel (CP) followed by D with or without olaparib (O) in advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer (a/rEC): interim overall survival (OS) and safety from the randomized Phase III DUO-E/GOG-3041/ENGOT-EN10 trial Abstract #LBA37 Proffered Paper Session October 24, 2026 2:45 PM De Santis, M Durvalumab (D) in Combination With BCG Induction and Maintenance (I+M) for BCG-Naïve, High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC): Early Recurrence and Cystectomy-Free Survival in Patients (pts) With Papillary Only Tumours From POTOMAC Abstract #4737RO Rapid Oral Session October 24, 2026 10:15 AM Cascone, T NeoCOAST-2: Association of ctDNA clearance with clinical outcomes in a global platform Phase II perioperative trial Abstract #4244RO Rapid Oral Session October 25, 2026 8:30 AM Spicer, J ctDNA clearance (CL) during neoadjuvant treatment (neoadj Tx) and its association with outcomes in patients (pts) with resectable/borderline resectable stage IIB–IIIB NSCLC from MDT-BRIDGE Abstract #LBA62 Rapid Oral Session October 26, 2026 10:15 AM Lorenza, R Seven-year overall survival (OS) and OS by tumour response measures from the Phase III HIMALAYA trial of tremelimumab plus durvalumab in first-line (1L) unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) Abstract #1683P Poster Session October 25, 2026 12:00 PM Tumor drivers and resistance Lu, S Osimertinib (osi) + savolitinib (savo) vs platinum–pemetrexed (plat–pem) in EGFRm MET-overexpressed (OE) and/or -amplified (AMP) advanced NSCLC post-osi: SAFFRON Phase III primary results Abstract #LBA6 Presidential Symposium 2 October 25, 2026 4:30 PM Wu, YL Savolitinib or Placebo Combined with Osimertinib in Treatment-Naïve Advanced NSCLC with EGFR Mutation and MET Overexpression: Results from the Phase III SANOVO trial Abstract #LBA69 Proffered Paper Session October 26, 2026 8:30 AM Fizazi, K Capivasertib (capi) + abiraterone (abi) vs placebo (pbo) + abi in patients (pts) with PTEN-deficient metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC): updated overall survival (OS) from CAPItello-281 Abstract #LBA56 Rapid Oral Session October 23, 2026 1:30 PM Cell therapy Liang, T Phase I trial of C-CAR031, a GPC3-targeted TGFβRIIDN armored autologous CAR-T, in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (aHCC): Updated Results Abstract #1680RO Rapid Oral Session October 26, 2026 2:45 PM 1 More than 100 abstracts at ESMO 2026 will feature AstraZeneca medicines and pipeline molecules

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for TAGRISSO® (osimertinib)

There are no contraindications for TAGRISSO

TAGRISSO can cause severe and fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 4% of the 1813 patients treated with TAGRISSO monotherapy who had not received recent definitive chemoradiation therapy; 0.4% of cases were fatal ILD/Pneumonitis with TAGRISSO in combination with Pemetrexed and Platinum-based Chemotherapy: In the FLAURA2 study, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.3% of the 276 patients who received TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy; 0.4% of cases were fatal ILD/Pneumonitis Following Definitive Platinum-based Chemoradiation Therapy (CRT): In the LAURA study, following definitive platinum-based CRT, ILD/pneumonitis including radiation pneumonitis, occurred in 80 of the 143 patients (56%) who received TAGRISSO monotherapy and 28 of the 73 patients (38%) who received placebo. There was one fatal case (0.7%), 3.5% Grade 3, 34% Grade 2, and 18% Grade 1 adverse reactions of ILD/pneumonitis in TAGRISSO-treated patients. For TAGRISSO-treated patients, ILD/pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of TAGRISSO in 7% of patients and dosage interruptions of TAGRISSO in 35% of patients. Among the 46 patients who were rechallenged with TAGRISSO, 11% had recurrence of ILD/pneumonitis. In the 80 TAGRISSO-treated patients, ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 40%, resolved with sequelae in 1.3%, were resolving in 16%, did not resolve in 41%, and resulted in death in 1.3%



For patients receiving TAGRISSO who have not received recent definitive platinum-based CRT, withhold TAGRISSO and promptly investigate for ILD in patients who present with worsening of respiratory symptoms which may be indicative of ILD (eg, dyspnea, cough, and fever). Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO if ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed. For patients who have received recent definitive platinum-based CRT with Grade 1 ILD/pneumonitis, continue TAGRISSO or interrupt and restart, as appropriate. Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO in patients diagnosed with Grade ≥2 ILD/pneumonitis

TAGRISSO can cause heart rate-corrected QT (QTc) interval prolongation. Of the 1813 TAGRISSO monotherapy-treated patients in clinical trials, 1.1% were found to have a QTc >500 msec, and 4.3% of patients had an increase from baseline QTc >60 msec. Of the 276 patients treated with TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy in the FLAURA2 study, 1.8% were found to have a QTc >500 msec, and 10.5% of patients had an increase from baseline QTc >60 msec. No QTc-related arrhythmias were reported. Clinical trials of TAGRISSO did not enroll patients with baseline QTc of >470 msec. Conduct periodic monitoring with ECGs and electrolytes in patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, electrolyte abnormalities, or those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval. Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs/symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia

TAGRISSO can cause cardiomyopathy, including cardiac failure, chronic cardiac failure, congestive heart failure, pulmonary edema or decreased ejection fraction. Cardiomyopathy occurred in 3.8% of the 1813 TAGRISSO-treated patients; 0.1% of cardiomyopathy cases were fatal. In the FLAURA2 study, cardiomyopathy occurred in 9% of the 276 patients who received TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy; 1.1% of cardiomyopathy cases were fatal. A decline in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥10% from baseline and to <50% LVEF occurred in 4.2% of 1557 patients who had baseline and at least one follow-up LVEF assessment. In the ADAURA study, 1.5% (5/325) of TAGRISSO-treated patients experienced LVEF decreases ≥10% from baseline and a drop to <50%. In the LAURA study, following platinum‑based CRT, 3% (4/135) of TAGRISSO-treated patients and no placebo-treated patients experienced LVEF decreases ≥10% and a drop to <50%. In the FLAURA2 study, 8% (21/262) of patients treated with TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, who had baseline and at least one follow-up LVEF assessment, experienced LVEF decreases ≥10% and a drop to <50%. For patients receiving TAGRISSO monotherapy, conduct cardiac monitoring in patients with cardiac risk factors, including assessment of LVEF at baseline and during treatment. For patients receiving TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, conduct cardiac monitoring in all patients, including assessment of LVEF at baseline and during treatment. Assess LVEF in patients who develop relevant cardiac signs or symptoms during treatment. For symptomatic congestive heart failure, permanently discontinue TAGRISSO

Keratitis was reported in 0.6% of 1813 patients treated with TAGRISSO monotherapy in clinical trials. Promptly refer patients with signs and symptoms suggestive of keratitis (such as eye inflammation, lacrimation, light sensitivity, blurred vision, eye pain and/or red eye) to an ophthalmologist

Postmarketing cases consistent with erythema multiforme major (EMM), Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) have been reported in patients receiving TAGRISSO. Withhold TAGRISSO if EMM, SJS, or TEN is suspected and permanently discontinue if confirmed

Postmarketing cases of cutaneous vasculitis including leukocytoclastic vasculitis, urticarial vasculitis, and IgA vasculitis have been reported in patients receiving TAGRISSO. Withhold TAGRISSO if cutaneous vasculitis is suspected, evaluate for systemic involvement, and consider dermatology consultation. If no other etiology can be identified, consider permanent discontinuation of TAGRISSO based on severity

Aplastic anemia has been reported in TAGRISSO-treated patients in clinical trials (0.06% of 1813) and postmarketing. Some cases had a fatal outcome. Inform patients of the signs and symptoms of aplastic anemia including but not limited to, new or persistent fevers, bruising, bleeding, and pallor. If aplastic anemia is suspected, withhold TAGRISSO and obtain a hematology consultation. If aplastic anemia is confirmed, permanently discontinue TAGRISSO. Perform complete blood count with differential before starting TAGRISSO, periodically throughout treatment, and more frequently if indicated

Myalgia occurred in 4.8% of patients in the pooled safety population who received TAGRISSO as a monotherapy (n=1813), of these, 0.1% were grade 3. Myalgia with concurrent increased creatinine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation occurred in 0.1% of patients. The median time to onset of myalgia for these patients with CPK elevation was 648 days (range: 141 days to 1155 days). Grade 1 myositis occurred in 0.2% of patients who received TAGRISSO. Rhabdomyolysis has been reported in the post-marketing setting. Advise patients to report unexplained muscle pain or tenderness. Monitor CPK levels periodically during treatment with TAGRISSO and as clinically indicated in patients reporting unexplained muscle pain or tenderness. Withhold, then resume at the same or reduced dose

Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating TAGRISSO. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 6 weeks after the last dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception for 4 months after the last dose

Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from TAGRISSO, women should not breastfeed during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 2 weeks after the last dose

Most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were: TAGRISSO monotherapy: leukopenia, lymphopenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, diarrhea, rash, musculoskeletal pain, neutropenia, nail toxicity, dry skin, stomatitis, and fatigue TAGRISSO monotherapy following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy : lymphopenia, leukopenia, ILD/pneumonitis, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, rash, diarrhea, nail toxicity, musculoskeletal pain, cough and COVID-19 TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy: leukopenia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, lymphopenia, rash, diarrhea, stomatitis, nail toxicity, dry skin, and increased blood creatinine



INDICATIONS

TAGRISSO is indicated as adjuvant therapy after tumor resection in adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable (stage III) NSCLC whose disease has not progressed during or following concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiation therapy and whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy

Please see complete Prescribing Information, including Patient Information for TAGRISSO.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IMFINZI® (durvalumab) AND IMJUDO® (tremelimumab-actl)

There are no contraindications for IMFINZI® (durvalumab) or IMJUDO® (tremelimumab-actl).

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions. In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions. The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions. The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.



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