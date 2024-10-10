Astellas to Present VEOZA™ (fezolinetant) Data at IMS World Congress on Menopause

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, “Astellas”) announced that VEOZA™ (fezolinetant)*, its first-in-class treatment for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause, will be featured in four oral and two poster presentations during the International Menopause Society (IMS) 19th World Congress on Menopause in Melbourne, Australia, October 19-22. VMS, also known as hot flashes and/or night sweats, are common symptoms of menopause.1,2

Marci English, Vice President, Head of BioPharma Development, Astellas

“Astellas is committed to advancing innovative science, and the data at the World Congress on Menopause further our understanding of how VMS impacts individuals and women’s preferences for treatment. In addition, we are excited to share trial design for our recently initiated HIGHLIGHT study assessing fezolinetant for the treatment of moderate to severe VMS in patients with breast cancer taking adjuvant endocrine therapy.”

Emad Siddiqui, M.D., Vice President, Head of Specialty Therapeutic Area for Medical Affairs, Astellas

“We are dedicated to continuing to expand the knowledge about fezolinetant beyond the pivotal trials. Our presentations at the World Congress on Menopause encompass a broad range of clinical and health-related quality of life analyses that further highlight the safety and efficacy of fezolinetant, as well as its positive impact on patient-reported outcomes including sleep and productivity at work.”

Fezolinetant data will be featured in four oral and two poster presentations:

Two oral presentations from the SKYLIGHT 1 and 2 studies focus on patient-reported sleep outcomes and impact on work productivity with fezolinetant (Menopause New Treatments 1 and 2; Monday, Oct. 21 , 3:50-5:20 p.m. ; A. Cano and R. Nappi, respectively).

, ; A. Cano and R. Nappi, respectively). Two oral presentations from the DAYLIGHT study highlight response and quality of life in women treated with fezolinetant who are unsuitable for hormone therapy (Menopause New Treatments 1; Monday, Oct. 21 , 3:50-5:20 p.m. ; A. Hirschberg and M. Shapiro, respectively).

, ; A. Hirschberg and M. Shapiro, respectively). Poster highlights analyses of clinical and nonclinical data demonstrating no association between fezolinetant treatment and incidence of malignant neoplasm (P073; Sunday, Oct. 20 , 7:40-9 p.m. ; M. Shapiro).

, ; M. Shapiro). Poster reviews study design for the recently initiated HIGHLIGHT 1 phase 3 clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fezolinetant for the treatment of moderate to severe VMS in women with stage 0 to 3 hormone receptor-positive breast cancer receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy (P055; Sunday, Oct. 20 , 7:40-9 p.m. ; P. Briggs).

Two additional oral presentations highlight Australian women’s preferences for treatment of VMS associated with menopause and results of a literature review designed to identify and characterize concepts relevant to individuals’ experiences of VMS with a goal of informing the development of a culturally sensitive self-assessment tool for VMS.

*VEOZA: Approved as “VEOZAH™” in U.S.

About the BRIGHT SKY™ Phase 3 Program

The BRIGHT SKY pivotal trials, SKYLIGHT 1™ (NCT04003155) and SKYLIGHT 2™ (NCT04003142), enrolled over 1,000 menopausal women with moderate to severe VMS. The trials are double-blinded, placebo-controlled for the first 12 weeks followed by a 40-week treatment extension period. Women were enrolled at over 180 sites within the U.S., Canada and Europe. SKYLIGHT 4™ (NCT04003389) is a 52-week double-blinded, placebo-controlled study designed to investigate the long-term safety of fezolinetant. For SKYLIGHT 4, over 1,800 menopausal women with VMS were enrolled at over 180 sites within the U.S., Canada and Europe.

About DAYLIGHT

DAYLIGHT (NCT05033886) is a Phase 3b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 24-week study to assess the efficacy and safety of fezolinetant in menopausal women aged 40-65 suffering from moderate to severe VMS and considered unsuitable for hormone therapy. A total of 453 women were enrolled at 69 sites in Canada, Europe and Turkey.

About HIGHLIGHT 1™

HIGHLIGHT 1 (NCT06440967) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, Phase 3 clinical study to assess the efficacy and safety of fezolinetant for the treatment of moderate to severe VMS in women with stage 0 to 3 hormone receptor-positive breast cancer who are receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy. Approximately 540 participants are planned to be randomized 1:1 to fezolinetant or placebo at up to 100 sites in Europe and Canada. The four coprimary endpoints are change in the frequency and severity of moderate to severe VMS from baseline to weeks 4 and 12. Patients will be treated for 52 weeks with a final evaluation at 55 weeks.

About VEOZA™ (fezolinetant)

VEOZA (fezolinetant) is a nonhormonal neurokinin 3 (NK3) receptor antagonist indicated in Australia for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes and night sweats) associated with menopause. VEOZA works by blocking neurokinin B (NKB) binding on the kisspeptin/neurokinin/dynorphin (KNDy) neuron to modulate neuronal activity in the brain’s temperature control center (the hypothalamus) to reduce the number and intensity of hot flashes and night sweats.3,4,5

Important Safety Information

The full Australian Product Information and Australian Public Assessment Report (AusPAR) for fezolinetant is available from the Australian Government Therapeutic Goods Administration.

