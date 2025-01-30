Aspen Medical Products Acquires Advanced Orthopaedics

Acquisition furthers expansion into growing bracing and supports market

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Medical Products (Aspen), the industry leader in spine innovation for pain and mobility management, has acquired Advanced Orthopaedics – a leading manufacturer and supplier of bracing solutions and orthopedic soft goods. This strategic purchase extends Aspen’s strength beyond spine, enhancing its global reach with a comprehensive portfolio and customer-centric solutions.

Advanced Orthopaedics and Aspen now offer an expansive product line that meets the evolving needs of distributors, channel partners, hospitals, DME suppliers and retail outlets. Integrating Advanced Orthopaedics’ portfolio will not only complement Aspen’s existing product lines but also enhance the overall value delivered to customers.

“As Aspen continues to prioritize innovation, the acquisition of Advanced Orthopaedics gives us an additional platform to deliver success-driven solutions to our customers and partners. We will soon bring the same innovative approach to the global bracing and supports market that we have successfully implemented in spine for decades,” said Jim Cloar, Aspen’s Chief Executive Officer. “Based on our success with the UK-based Promedics acquisition in 2019, and now Advanced Orthopaedics, we have created a platform for rapid growth and a strong position in the global bracing market.”

According to a recent report published by Verified Market Research®, the bracing and supports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49 percent from 2024 to 2031 and reach $1.97 billion by the end of the forecast period. Among the factors driving the market are a rapidly growing aging population, increasing prevalence of obesity and the continual growth in trauma. The Advanced Orthopaedics product line expands Aspen’s ability to participate in this greater market and provide both patients and clinicians with products that support mobility, pain management and restorative healing.

“Aspen and Advanced coming together represents a significant shift in the bracing landscape – integrating two forward-thinking organizations dedicated to improving patient care,” said Scott Geist, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Orthopedics. “We are excited to continue our journey as a joint organization that expands our ability to serve customers and distribution partners.”

For more information about how Advanced Orthopaedics enhances Aspen’s offerings, please visit www.aspenmp.com/pages/advancedorthopaedics.

About Aspen Medical Products

Aspen’s

Irvine, California

Aspen

Founded in 1994, Aspen Medical Products, LLC is the industry leader in the development and manufacturing of spinal orthopedics and pain therapy solutions. Designed to restore function and alleviate pain, Aspen's products address a variety of patient needs across the continuum of care to help them resume activities of daily living. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Aspen has local sales representation throughout the U.S. and internationally.

