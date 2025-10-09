Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 DME and nAMD Data at Innovate Retina

Migaldendranib (MGB), a subcutaneous nanomedicine, represents potential paradigm shift from frequent intravitreal injections

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company developing a nanomedicine therapeutic that traverses the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation selectively targeting and reprogramming activated cells in the retina, today announced an upcoming presentation at Innovate Retina 2025, taking place in Orlando, FL on October 16, 2025, ahead of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting.

The presentation will discuss the recent topline, 40-week Phase 2 study data of migaldendranib (MGB), the company’s investigational first-in-class subcutaneous nanomedicine being developed for diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). MGB is designed to cross the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation and selectively targets activated retinal cells to normalize VEGF expression. This approach could potentially offer patients a convenient subcutaneous, at-home alternative to frequent intravitreal, in-office injections.

Details of Ashvattha's presentation is as follows:

Innovate Retina 2025:

Presentation: First-Time Clinical Trial Results: Phase 2 Study of Subcutaneous Migaldendranib, a First-in-Class Nanomedicine for DME and Wet AMD

Session: #1

Chairs: Diana V. Do, MD and Christina Weng, MD

Presenter: Michael Singer, MD

Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025; 3:20 PM ET

About Migaldendranib

Migaldendranib (MGB) is a novel first-in-class nanomedicine in clinical development for the treatment of DME and nAMD. Administered subcutaneously, MGB has a differentiated mechanism of action that crosses the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation and selectively normalizes VEGF expression in activated macrophages, microglia, and retinal pigment epithelial cells in the retina. Phase 2 clinical results demonstrate that subcutaneous MGB is safe and well-tolerated across multiple doses, with the potential for convenient once-monthly at-home administration that could significantly reduce intravitreal injection burden for patients, including those with bilateral disease.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care in ophthalmology. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

