Ascensia Diabetes Care Appoints Peter Bodlund as President and Chief Executive Officer

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ascensia--Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company and subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523), today announced the appointment of Peter Bodlund as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026. He succeeds Koichiro Sato, who will continue in his roles as Chief Operating Officer of PHC Group and Head of PHC Group’s Diabetes Management business.

Peter has held senior leadership roles across global healthcare and life sciences organizations, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Ascensia Diabetes Care, where he has been closely involved in the company’s strategic priorities. He steps into the role as Ascensia continues to deliver strong results in its diabetes management technology, including blood glucose monitoring systems. Peter will also be appointed a Corporate Officer of PHC Group.

The leadership transition reflects Ascensia’s sustained performance and continued focus on long-term growth, executional excellence, and sustained value creation. Ascensia is a core business within PHC Group’s global portfolio of healthcare technology companies.

“Ascensia is well positioned for continued success as it enters its next chapter,” said Koichiro Sato. “Peter brings proven strategic and operational leadership experience, with a clear focus on results, and I am confident he will lead Ascensia effectively as President and Chief Executive Officer.”

About PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523) is a global collection of healthcare companies with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Epredia, LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation, and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2024 were JPY 361.6 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions. www.phchd.com

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives.

Ascensia is home to the world-renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems. Our products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia is a member of PHC Group established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries, with direct commercial organizations in 29 countries worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.ascensia.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lorraine Chandler, Ascensia Diabetes Care

lorraine.chandler@ascensia.com

Julia Cottrill, PHC Group

julia.cottrill@phchd.com