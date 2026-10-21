Asahi Kasei Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral and Poster Presentations at IDWeek 2026

CARY, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Kasei Therapeutics, Inc., the global specialty pharmaceutical business of Tokyo-based Asahi Kasei Corporation, with U.S. and European business headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, today announced a late-breaking oral presentation, a pipeline session presentation and five poster presentations at IDWeek 2026, taking place October 21-24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Data presentations include two oral presentations: a resistance analysis from the Phase 3 PRIOH-1 trial evaluating a novel helicase-primase inhibitor (pritelivir) for immunocompromised adults with refractory herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection and an additional oral presentation on pritelivir in the New Antimicrobials in the Pipeline session. Three poster presentations featuring additional findings on pritelivir, including healthcare resource utilization outcomes from the Phase 3 PRIOH-1 trial, outcomes from the pritelivir early access program in immunocompromised patients with acyclovir- and foscarnet-refractory with or without resistant or foscarnet-intolerant HSV infection, and the impact of acid-reducing agents on pharmacokinetics of pritelivir. Additionally, there will be two poster presentations on a Phase 1 study for AIC468, evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics targeting BK virus in adult kidney transplant patients and its potential to treat patients across BKV strains, with minimal risk of pre-existing resistance. These presentations highlight research advanced at AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, which is now part of Asahi Kasei Therapeutics.

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: (LB-2301.4) Resistance Analysis of Pritelivir, a Novel Helicase-Primase Inhibitor in the PRIOH-1 Phase 3 Trial in Immunocompromised Adults with Refractory Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Infection



Session: Late Breaking Abstracts: HIV & STDs



Presenter: Alexander L. Greninger



Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM ET



Location: 206

Title: Pritelivir for Refractory Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Infections in Immunocompromised Adults



Session: New Antimicrobials in the Pipeline



Presenter: Alexander Birkmann



Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 8:48 AM - 9:00 AM ET



Location: 206

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Reduced Healthcare Resource Utilization (HCRU) with Pritelivir Compared to Investigator's Choice Therapy (ICT) in Immunocompromised (IC) Patients Treated for Refractory Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV): Phase 3 PRIOH-1 Study



Session: Novel Agents



Presenter: Ryan Maves



Date and Time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM ET



Location: Poster Hall B-C

Title: Early Access Program (EAP) Experience of Pritelivir in the Treatment of Acyclovir- and Foscarnet-Refractory Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Infection in Immunocompromised (IC) Patients



Session: Novel Agents



Presenter: Yeon Joo (June) Lee



Date and Time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM ET



Location: Poster Hall B-C

Title: Safety and Pharmacokinetics of AIC468, a Novel Antisense Oligonucleotide Targeting BK-Virus Transcripts, Following Multiple Dosing in Healthy Volunteers



Session: Clinical Trials



Presenter: Susanne Bonsmann



Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM ET



Location: Poster Hall B-C

Title: AIC468, a Novel Antisense Oligonucleotide in Clinical Development for the Treatment of BKV in Kidney Transplant Recipients: Evidence of Broad BKV Strain Coverage and a Low Probability of Pre-Existing Drug Resistance



Session: Virology



Presenter: Peter Lischka



Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM ET



Location: Poster Hall B-C

Title: Impact of Acid-Reducing Agents on the Pharmacokinetics of Pritelivir, a Novel Oral Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Helicase-Primase Inhibitor



Session: Virology



Presenter: Susanne Bonsmann



Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM ET



Location: Poster Hall B-C

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR US AUDIENCE

Indication



HOVILPRI (pritelivir) tablets is indicated in immunocompromised adults for the treatment of mucocutaneous lesions caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection that is refractory (with or without documented resistance) to treatment with acyclovir, valacyclovir, or famciclovir.

Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

Drug Interactions with Acid-reducing Agents: Concomitant use of HOVILPRI with certain acid-reducing agents may reduce pritelivir exposure, potentially resulting in reduced therapeutic effect and development of resistance. Avoid concomitant use with certain proton pump inhibitors, and stagger concomitant use with H2-receptor antagonists and antacids.

Adverse Reactions: In clinical studies, the adverse reaction (all grades) occurring in more than 5% of participants receiving HOVILPRI was headache, which occurred in 6% and 4% of the HOVILPRI and Investigator's Choice participants, respectively.

Drug Interactions:



Pritelivir is a breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP) inhibitor. Co-administration of HOVILPRI with a BCRP substrate may increase the plasma concentrations of the BCRP substrate, which may increase the risk of adverse reactions.

Concomitant use of acid-reducing agents may elevate gastric pH and decrease the systemic bioavailability of HOVILPRI, which may reduce its effectiveness or cause drug resistance to HOVILPRI. Avoid concomitant use with esomeprazole or rabeprazole. Avoid concomitant use with omeprazole or lansoprazole at daily doses above 20 mg, or with pantoprazole at daily doses above 40 mg. Take HOVILPRI at least 2 hours before or 12 hours after H2-receptor antagonists. Take HOVILPRI at least 2 hours before or 2 hours after antacids.

Please see full Prescribing Information at https://www.hovilprihcp.com/pdf/prescribing-information.pdf

About Asahi Kasei Therapeutics



Asahi Kasei Therapeutics is the global specialty pharmaceutical business of Tokyo-based Asahi Kasei. We are identifying, developing and commercializing innovative medicines for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Drawing upon our strong heritage of scientific innovation, we are expanding therapeutic options and helping to positively impact health in immunology, nephrology, transplantation, and infectious diseases. For more information, visit: https://www.aktx.com.

About Asahi Kasei



Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world's challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei positions Pharmaceuticals as a First Priority business in its medium-term management plan, emphasizing value creation by expanding its research and development activities globally to deliver innovative therapeutic options worldwide.

Contacts:

Asahi Kasei Corporation



Christian Okeefe



christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Argot Partners



David Rosen



aktx@argotpartners.com

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