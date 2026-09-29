Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host a Webinar with Interim Clinical Data from a Phase 1/2a Study of ARO-MAPT for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Tauopathies

– ARO-MAPT utilizes the Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM™) platform designed for subcutaneous administration and systemic delivery to the CNS by crossing the blood-brain barrier –

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$arwr--Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced its plan to host an R&D webinar on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 11:30 AM PDT that will focus on investigational therapy ARO-MAPT and Arrowhead’s central nervous system (CNS) pipeline. The webinar will feature a presentation from Adam Boxer, M.D., Ph.D., Endowed Professor in Memory and Aging in the Department of Neurology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), where he directs the Neurosciences Clinical Research Unit and the Alzheimer's Disease and Frontotemporal Dementia Clinical Trials Programs. The webinar will also feature presentations from Arrowhead management.

ARO-MAPT is Arrowhead’s investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a potential treatment for tauopathies including Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease characterized by cognitive and functional decline. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, affecting an estimated 32 million people worldwide, and is part of a group of neurodegenerative diseases called tauopathies that are defined by the abnormal accumulation and formation of tau tangles in neurons.

ARO-MAPT utilizes a new proprietary siRNA delivery system which, in preclinical studies, has achieved blood-brain barrier penetration and deep knockdown of target genes across the central nervous system (CNS), including consistent distribution to deep brain regions, after subcutaneous injection. This underscores Arrowhead’s leadership in the delivery of siRNA to multiple tissues and cell types throughout the body utilizing its proprietary and differentiated TRiM™ platform.

The webinar will be approximately 60 minutes in duration with a live webcast and replay available on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

The agenda for the webinar is listed below:

Overview of Arrowhead’s CNS Pipeline Vince Anzalone, CFA, Arrowhead Silencing MAPT in Alzheimer’s Disease and other Tauopathies​ Adam Boxer, M.D., Ph.D., UCSF TRiM™ CNS Delivery Platform & Overview of ARO-MAPT​ James Hamilton, M.D., MBA, Arrowhead Interim Results from ARO-MAPT Phase 1/2a Study​ James Hamilton, M.D., MBA Key Takeaways Vince Anzalone, CFA Q&A Panel

About ARO-MAPT

ARO-MAPT is designed to silence CNS expression of the microtubule associated protein tau (MAPT) gene, which encodes the tau protein. Aggregation of the toxic tau protein is believed to be a key driver in multiple tauopathies, including Alzheimer’s disease. By preventing or potentially reversing tau protein accumulation, ARO-MAPT has potential to prevent or slow disease progression.

About the AROMAPT-SC-1001 Phase 1/2 Study

AROMAPT-SC-1001 (NCT07221344) is a Phase 1/2a placebo-controlled dose-escalating study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of ARO-MAPT in up to 64 normal healthy volunteers (NHV) and up to 48 subjects with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD), defined as mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s disease dementia. In Part 1a of the study, NHVs will receive between one and three weekly doses of ARO-MAPT or placebo by subcutaneous injection. In Parts 1b and 2a, NHVs and subjects with early AD will receive between two and three weekly doses followed by one to two additional doses, for a total of up to 5 subcutaneous doses of ARO-MAPT or placebo.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them, harnessing the natural RNA interference (RNAi) mechanism. The company has built a broad portfolio of clinical and commercial RNAi therapeutics through its industry-leading targeted RNAi molecule (TRiM™) platform, which can precisely silence genes in a wide range of cell types, including liver, lung, muscle, adipose, and central nervous system tissue. At Arrowhead, we rapidly advance potential best- and first-in-class RNAi treatments for diseases with significant unmet medical need, because every day matters to the patients we serve.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @ArrowheadPharma, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this release except for historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “estimate,” “continue,” “target,” “forecast” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, trends in our business, expectations for our product pipeline, products or product candidate or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our beliefs and expectations regarding the long-term impacts on patient health and the health care system; our beliefs and expectations regarding the pricing, value, or expected timing for availability of our drugs and drug candidates; and our beliefs and expectations around the potential uses and value of the TRiM™ platform. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors and uncertainties the safety and efficacy of our products and product candidates, pricing and reimbursement decisions related to our products, demand for our products, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, the enforcement of our intellectual property rights, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vince Anzalone, CFA

+1 626-304-3400

ir@arrowheadpharma.com



Paul Graves

+1 626-304-3400

media@arrowheadpharma.com



Investors:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Brian Ritchie

+1 212-915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



Media:

LifeSci Communications, LLC

Kendy Guarinoni, Ph.D.

+1 724-910-9389

kguarinoni@lifescicomms.com