Arrivo Bio to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler Virtual CNS Symposium

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrivo Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-of-its-kind medicines targeting the root cause of hard-to-treat diseases, today announced that Steve Butts, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Raskin, Chief Medical Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussing forvisirvat, the company’s novel potential treatment for major depressive disorder, at the Piper Sandler Virtual CNS Symposium on Friday, August 14th at 10:30 a.m. ET.

For additional details or to request access to the webcast, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About Arrivo Bio

Arrivo is developing first-of-its-kind medicines that target the root cause of hard-to-treat diseases with the goal of achieving meaningful outcomes for patients, allowing them to live longer, healthier lives. Arrivo has two clinical-stage pipeline candidates, Forvisirvat (SP-624) for major depressive disorder and RABI-767 for predicted severe acute pancreatitis. Arrivo is based in Morrisville, N.C., on the edge of Research Triangle Park. For more information, visit www.arrivobio.com.

Media:

Maggie Turano

Account Director, ICR Healthcare

maggie.turano@icrhealthcare.com

Investor:

Brandon Weiner

Senior Vice President, ICR Healthcare

brandon.weiner@icrhealthcare.com