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argenx to Present at Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read


May 27, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

  • William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference. Presentation on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 12:40 p.m. CT in Chicago, IL.
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit  www.argenx.com  and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


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