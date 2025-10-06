SUBSCRIBE
argenx announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 18, 2025

October 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

October 3, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders will be held at 14:00 CET on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at the offices of Freshfields LLP (Netherlands), Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The shareholders and all other persons with meeting rights are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders. The formal notice of convocation (including information on attending the meeting in person or by proxy, requirements for notification and registration for the meeting and regarding the e-voting system) is available on the argenx website www.argenx.com and on www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Agenda
argenx has proposed the adoption of a revised remuneration policy during the meeting. The agenda for the meeting as well as all ancillary documents relevant for the meeting are available via the argenx website and are also available for inspection at the argenx offices. A free copy thereof may also be obtained by e-mailing legal@argenx.com. argenx would like to encourage shareholders to use the voting by (electronic) proxy option as referred to in the convocation.

About argenx 
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook, and YouTube.

For further information, please contact:  

Media:

Ben Petok
BPetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy  
aroy@argenx.com 


argenx
