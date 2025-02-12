Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - February 11, 2025

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that, in connection with the appointment of the Company’s new Chief Medical Officer, Richard Markus, M.D., Ph.D., the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted Dr. Markus an option to purchase 305,328 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $12.45, which was the closing price on February 10, 2025, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 75,193 shares of the Company’s common stock. In addition to the awards to Dr. Markus, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted two new employees options to purchase a total of 9,150 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $12.45, which was the closing price on February 10, 2025, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 4,600 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, HIF-2a, CD73, A2a/A2b receptors, CD39 and AXL. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’s clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences

Contacts



Investor Inquiries:

Pia Eaves

VP of Investor Relations & Strategy

(617) 459-2006

peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries:

Holli Kolkey

VP of Corporate Communications

(650) 922-1269

hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri

AD, Corporate Communications

(510) 406-8520

mbassiri@arcusbio.com