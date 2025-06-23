Archimedes Vascular Announces Close of Series A Financing led by Sherpa Healthcare Partners and Appoints Raymond W. Cohen as Chairman of its Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and BEIJING, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Archimedes Vascular, Inc., a pre-clinical stage medical device company developing an implant for the treatment of severe hypertension announced a $2.2 million Series A financing led by Sherpa Healthcare Partners. In conjunction with the financing, also announced the appointment of veteran medical device executive, Raymond W. Cohen to serve as chairman of its board of directors.

"We are grateful to Sherpa and Ray for recognizing the potential of this exciting project and providing the funding to facilitate execution of the balance of the pre-clinical work as we seek gaining FDA clearance for our initial human clinical study," said Farrell O. Mendelsohn MD, founder of Archimedes. "Ray's experience and valuable connections in the field, will certainly help us to bring the people and processes necessary to navigate our clinical and FDA regulatory pathway."

Mr. Cohen served as the chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Nasdaq-listed Axonics, Inc., a medical device company he co-founded in 2013 and took public in late October 2018. Axonics ranked No. 1 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the Financial Times ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas in 2021 and 2022. Cohen retired from Axonics following its acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq: BSX). Following the sale of Axonics, Cohen was named Chairman of the Board of SoniVie, Ltd, a privately held, Israel-based developer of a renal denervation system to treat hypertension, where he was instrumental in its March 2025 sale to BSX. In addition, Cohen serves on the Board of Directors of Nalu Medical, Tulavi Therapeutics, Spectrum Vascular and Kestra Medical Technologies (Nasdaq: KMTS).

"Archimedes seeks to address patients that have severe hypertension whose blood pressure is not controlled by pharmaceuticals or even renal denervation," said Cohen. "I look forward to working with Dr. Mendelsohn to prove out this elegant approach and ultimately have it make a positive impact on patients."

About Sherpa Healthcare Partners



Sherpa Healthcare Partners https://en.sherpahp.com invests in leading and innovative companies across the healthcare industry. Sherpa invests in companies in China, Europe and the United States with highly innovative technologies or extraordinary growth potential. For more information on Sherpa Healthcare Partners, please contact: Xinran Wang at email: wangxr@sherpahp.com

About Archimedes



Archimedes Vascular Inc., based in Birmingham, Alabama is a privately held medical device company with a mission to treat patients with severe hypertension. The company holds intellectual property and has developed a delivery catheter system and Barostent™, an implant that is placed in a target region of an aortic arch of the patient to induce baroreflex.

For more information on Archimedes, please contract Raymond W. Cohen at rcohen@lifescience-advisors.com

