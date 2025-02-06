Antibodies.com and Cactus Communications Partner to Accelerate Life Science Manuscript Publication

Partnership provides Antibodies.com’s network of scientists with access to CACTUS’ editorial and publishing services to improve manuscript quality and increase publication success





CAMBRIDGE, England & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antibodies.com, a trusted provider of high-quality biological reagents for life science researchers, and Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a global leader in science communication and technology, today announced a partnership to support effective science communications. The collaboration aims to simplify the journey from discovery to publication by providing essential tools for high-quality, impactful research, driving innovation and accelerating advancements in the life sciences.

The partnership will bring CACTUS’ expertise in academic publishing to Antibodies.com’s extensive network of over 30,000 scientists. Through Editage, CACTUS’ flagship brand, researchers will have access to a suite of writing and editing tools, including English language editing, article promotion, and rapid statistical review, streamlining manuscript preparation and boosting publication prospects.

Nikesh Gosalia, President of Global Academic and Publisher Relations at CACTUS, said: “Researchers face significant challenges in the publication process. At CACTUS, we strive to ease this journey by supporting scientists from the early stages of research communication to producing impactful, globally recognized work. Our partnership with Antibodies.com underscores our shared dedication to enhancing research quality, enabling us to deliver tailored end-to-end solutions that enhance scientific discovery and dissemination.”

Stewart Newlove, CTO and Co-Founder, Antibodies.com, added: “This partnership represents a strategic step in delivering more value to researchers. By integrating world-class editorial and publishing services into our existing offerings, we aim to support researchers at every stage of their journey; not only with high-quality biological reagents, but also the tools for manuscript preparation and publication. Through this collaboration, we are making the publication process more accessible and efficient, helping to improve manuscript quality, increase publication success, and ultimately accelerate scientific advancements.”

Customers of Antibodies.com receive a special offering for exclusive editorial and publishing services through Cactus by visiting https://authorservices.antibodies.com/ or www.antibodies.com.

