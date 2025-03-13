Annual General Meeting 2025 – GN Store Nord A/S

Today, GN Store Nord A/S held its Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting was held in accordance with the agenda announced on February 17, 2025, as set out below.

The report by the Board of Directors was noted by the general meeting. The Annual Report 2024 and the proposal on distribution of annual profits, including no distribution of dividends, were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2025, and the 2024 Remuneration Report was approved in the advisory vote.

The proposal on the number of members of the Board of Directors was approved. Jukka Pekka Pertola, Klaus Holse, Hélène Barnekow, Jørgen Bundgaard Hansen and Kim Vejlby Hansen were re-elected to the Board of Directors by the general meeting. Charlotte Johs and Lise Skaarup Mortensen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor for the company in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares. Moreover, the general meeting approved the proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to conduct the general meeting in Danish and/or English and to prepare the documents for the internal use by the general meeting in Danish and/or English. Finally, the general meeting approved to authorize the chair of the meeting to register the decisions made at the general meeting.

At the constituting board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Jukka Pekka Pertola was elected Chair of the Board of Directors, and Klaus Holse was elected Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

Jukka Pekka Pertola was also elected as Chair of the Technology & Innovation Committee. Hélène Barnekow was elected as Chair of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee, and Lise Skaarup Mortensen was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting: 1. Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the company during the past year 2. Submission of the audited Annual Report for approval 3. Resolution of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management 4. Decision on application of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report 5. Presentation of and advisory vote regarding the Remuneration Report 6. Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year 7. Election of members to the Board of Directors 7.a. Decision on the number of members of the Board of Directors to be elected 7.b. Election of members to the Board of Directors 8. Election of a state-authorized public accountant to serve until the company’s next Annual General Meeting 9. Proposals from the Board of Directors 9.a. Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares 9.b. Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to conduct the general meeting in Danish and/or English 10. Authorization of the chair of the meeting 11. Proposals from shareholders 12. Any other business

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57

Media Relations

Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN’s solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.