Anaveon Announces Presentation of Positive ANV600 Clinical Data at ASCO 2026 and Actively Seeks Partners for its Legacy Oncology Portfolio

BASEL, Switzerland, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaveon, a late-stage preclinical biotechnology company focused on reprogramming the immune system for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that new clinical data from its legacy oncology asset ANV600 (sunekafusp alpha) will be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Following its strategic pivot to immunology, Anaveon is actively seeking global development and commercialization partners for its oncology portfolio to maximize the potential of these highly differentiated assets.

ANV600 is a first-in-class, non-blocking PD-1-targeted IL-2R-βγ agonist designed to selectively expand tumor-reactive PD-1+ CD8+ effector T cells while reducing the toxicities historically associated with IL-2 therapy. It is compatible with existing checkpoint inhibitors and is positioned for use in CPI-resistant and CPI-relapsed settings.

Key results from the EXPAND-1 Phase 1 study will be highlighted in the poster:

Manageable safety profile as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab

Clear proof-of-mechanism: preferential proliferation of PD-1 + CD8 + T cells over regulatory T cells

CD8 T cells over regulatory T cells Encouraging early clinical activity, including tumor shrinkage in a meaningful proportion of patients (including post-CPI and CPI-naïve), disease control, and durable benefit

Recommended Phase 2 dose established

ASCO Annual Meeting abstracts may be accessed online via https://www.asco.org/abstracts.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Presentation Details:

Title: EXPAND-1: A phase 1 dose escalation study of the novel PD-1 targeted IL-2R-βγ agonist Sunekafusp alpha (ANV600) as a single agent and in combination with Pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

First Author: Markus Joerger

Abstract number: 2587

Session Title: Development Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

Poster board: 377

Location, Date and Time: Hall A, May 30, 2026, 1:30 to 3:00 pm, local time

“ANV600 has delivered compelling clinical proof-of-mechanism and a promising safety-efficacy profile in patients with advanced solid tumors,” said Thaminda Ramanayake, Chief Executive Officer of Anaveon. “With strong interest from physicians at clinical sites for Phase 2 development, we believe this asset is ideally suited for a partner with the resources and expertise to bring it forward in CPI-resistant NSCLC and other immuno-oncology indications.”

Anaveon’s oncology portfolio also includes ANV700, a preclinical proximity-activated PD-1-targeted IL-21 fusion protein with potential for synergistic effects when combined with IL-2-based approaches.

The company is now prioritizing its core immunology pipeline and is open to various partnering structures (license, co-development, or acquisition) for the oncology assets.

For partnering inquiries, please, contact: collaborations@anaveon.com.

ENDS

Media contact:

Benz Advisory

Beatrix Benz

Email: beatrix.benz@anaveon.com

Tel: +41 79 256 77 73

About Anaveon:

Anaveon AG is a late-stage preclinical biotechnology company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. The company is dedicated to transforming lives by precisely modulating the immune system to address high unmet needs in autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders. Our therapeutics target central regulatory nodes of the immune system to selectively eliminate or reprogram pathogenic immune cells and restore durable immune balance. Anaveon is backed by Syncona, Forbion, Blue Owl, Novartis Venture Fund, Pfizer Ventures and Pontifax.

About ANV600:

ANV600 is a novel PD-1–targeted IL-2R-βγ agonist that binds PD-1 on a unique non-blocking epitope, distinct from that targeted by pembrolizumab and other PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. It is designed to preferentially stimulate PD-1⁺ CD8⁺ T cells with a pre-exhausted, cytotoxic phenotype, aiming to activate tumor antigen-experienced T cells within the tumor microenvironment. This targeted, non-blocking PD-1 approach may reduce IL-2–related toxicities, enhance tumor selectivity, and potentiate responses in checkpoint-refractory tumors without compromising combination therapies.

Find out more at > anaveon.com